Michael Barnes Bags First Win of 2025 in Syrell Racing No. 68

By Cameron Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 3, 2025) – After a season filled with tough luck, Michael Barnes finally put it all together Saturday night at Oswego Speedway, scoring his 17th career Novelis Supermodified win in the first of two Twin 40s presented by JP Jewelers and East Coast Sealcoat.

It was Barnes’ first trip to victory lane since August 2024 with the Syrell Racing No. 68, and he didn’t waste time getting there.

Starting third, Barnes took full advantage of an opening-lap shuffle between front row starters Joe Gosek and Brandon Bellinger. As Gosek slid high through the first set of turns, both Barnes and fourth-starting Dan Connors Jr. slipped underneath. Barnes then powered under Bellinger into turn three and was out front before the field even completed lap one.

Fifth-starting Camden Proud tried to follow suit, taking a few looks under Gosek, but eventually found himself in a tight battle with Logan Rayvals that went on for several laps. Up front, Barnes was already checking out.

By lap 10, the No. 68 had opened up nearly a straightaway lead while the field ran Bellinger, Connors, Gosek, Proud, Rayvals, Tyler Thompson, Otto Sitterly, Dave Shullick Jr., and Jeff Abold in the top ten.

As the race closed in on halfway, Barnes maintained control while good battles developed behind him – including for sixth – now between Rayvals and Thompson. The running order held steady until the first and only yellow flew with 10 laps to go for Sitterly, who dropped off the pace with a mechanical issue.

On the ensuing restart, Barnes didn’t miss a beat. He jumped right back out front and cruised the rest of the way for the victory, ahead of Bellinger, Connors, Gosek, and Proud. Rayvals, Thompson, Shullick, Dave Danzer, and Josh Sokolic rounded out the top ten.

“The lane just kind of opened up for me there on the first lap,” Barnes said in victory lane. “The car ran real good on the bottom. We were a little free, but it was good in clean air. We just got a good start and managed to get by Joe and Brandon right off the bat. Starting position is key – when you’re up front, you’ve got to take advantage of it, and the car was good enough to do that.”

“It’s nice being in control up front because I can just run my own pace and not have to slide the car around. I had plenty of tire left at the end. I’ve got to give it up to the guys – my Dad, Big Dan, Joe, Gary, Eric, Jack – they’ve been working their tails off. Thanks to all our sponsors, too: J. Cornell Heating, B&D Snow, Jimmy D, Hawk Jr. Chassis, Good Times, Bentley’s Studio, Joe’s Jerky and everyone that helps out. And of course, my wife Jodi for putting up with this, and my little guy Parker for coming to support every week.”

Barnes wasn’t done, either. In the second Twin 40, he rallied from 12th to finish second – putting together the most complete nights of anyone in the field, and closing in on Sitterly and Shullick in the race for the championship with two events to go.

Next week, August 9, C’s Beverage Center and Novelis present the 38th Annual $10,000-to-win Mr. Novelis Supermodified – also Oswego Super Challenge Race #3 (75 laps), along with the 33rd Annual $1,500-to-win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS (35 laps), and the 5th Annual $2,000-to-win Mr. Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodified (30 laps). One of the biggest nights of the year is on tap at the Steel Palace.

RESULTS

JP Jewelers and East Coast Sealcoat Retro Night

Novelis Supermodifieds

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Twin #1 (40-laps): 1. 68 – MICHAEL BARNES, 2. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 3. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 4. OO – Joe Gosek, 5. 54 – Camden Proud, 6. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 7. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 8. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 9. 57 – Dave Danzer, 10. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 11. O5 – Jeff Abold, 12. 41 – Kyle Perry, 13. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 14. 90 – Jack Patrick, 15. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 16. O9 – Bob Bogwicz (DNS), 17. 5 – Brian Osetek (DNS)

Twin #2 (40-laps): 1. 57 – DAVE DANZER, 2. 68 – Michael Barnes, 3. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 4. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 5. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 6. OO – Joe Gosek, 7. 54 – Camden Proud, 8. 90 – Jack Patrick, 9. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 10. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 11. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 12. 41 – Kyle Perry, 13. O5 – Jeff Abold, 14. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 15. 5 – Brian Osetek, 16. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 17. O9 – Bob Bogwicz (DNS)

Heat 1 (12-laps): 1. O1 – Dan Connors Jr, 2. 6 – Josh Sokolic, 3. O2 – Brandon Bellinger, 4. 94 – Logan Rayvals, 5. 95 – Dave Shullick Jr, 6. OO – Joe Gosek, 7. 41 – Kyle Perry, 8. 90 – Jack Patrick

Heat 2 (12-laps): 1. 68 – Michael Barnes, 2. 54 – Camden Proud, 3. 7 – Otto Sitterly, 4. 98 – Tyler Thompson, 5. 83 – Lou LeVea Jr, 6. O5 – Jeff Abold, 7. O9 – Bob Bogwicz, 8. 57 – Dave Danzer (DNS)

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader Twin #1 ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 20): #68 Michael Barnes

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Twin #1 ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #41 Kyle Perry

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Twin #1 ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #57 Dave Danzer

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader Twin #2 ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 20): #57 Dave Danzer

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Twin #2 ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #90 Jack Patrick

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Twin #2 ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #68 Michael Barnes