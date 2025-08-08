Photo Gallery: 2025 Knoxville Nationals Thursday Preliminary Night Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Lynton Jeffrey (39), Sawyer Phillips (3P) and Skyler Gee (99) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jack Dover (53), Conner Morrell (28M) and Cap Henry (33W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (19), Roger Crockett (11), Josh Schneiderman (49J) and Cap Henry (33W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kerry Madsen (55V) and Brent Marks (19) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Michael Kofoid (83) and Skyler Gee (99) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jack Dover (53), Jimmy Light (23L) and Brent Marks (19) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sammy Swindell (1) and Brad Sweet (49) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Giovanni Scelzi (7BC) and Kyle Larson (57) (Serena Dalhamer photo) JJ Hickle (2M) and Brian Brown (21) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jake Bubak (27B) and Kerry Madsen (55V) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart, Kyle Larson and Spencer Bayston (Serena Dalhamer photo) Derek Hagar (45C), Giovanni Scelzi (7BC), Bill Balog (17BC) and Spencer Bayston (14) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (57) and Scott Winters (23W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (1S) and Spencer Bayston (14) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jake Bubak (27B) and Chase Dietz (23D) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Dietz (23D) and Jake Bubak (27B) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Lynton Jeffrey (39), Sawyer Phillips (3P) and Skyler Gee (99) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Julien (85J) and JJ Hickle (2M) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Terry McCarl (24) and Cameron Martin (4C) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Spencer Bayston (Serena Dalhamer photo) Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery