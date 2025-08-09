Tanner Holmes Wins Wild D-Main at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 9, 2025) – Tanner Holmes started off Saturday night at the 64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s finale by leading every lap an eventful D-Main event.

Tanner Holmes and Zach Hampton started on the front row for the 12-lap event.

Before the race started as the field began to line up in two-by-two formation Hampton turned hard left and ended up tangling with Jordan Goldesberry, bringing out a red flag. Hampton’s car had to be towed back to the pit area, which moved up Ayrton Gennetten up to the outside of front row.

Holmes to the lead at the start of the event. On lap three Jacob Hughes, who was in the sixth and final transfer spot, slowed on the backstretch after his steering gear failed on the car. This moved Josh Schneiderman to the sixth and final transfer position for the restart.

After the restart Danny Sams III was able to drive around the outside of Gennetten for the second position.

The race for the final transfer spot started to heat up with Josh Schneiderman, Logan Jullien, and Matt Juhl when Juhl’s car shot into the wall in turn three and turned over when the right front tire went down. Just after Juhl landed, Matt VanderVere tagged Juhl’s car and went for a tumble in the same corner. Both drivers were able to exit the cars under their own power.

After the restart Landon Crawley was able to drive outside of Gennetten for the third position. One lap later, Jake Bubak made his presence felt taking the final transfer position away from Schneiderman.

Up front it was all Holmes taking the victory over Sams, Crawley, Gennetten, Dover, and Bubak.

Schneiderman claimed the $1,911 award from the Trunk Bar as the first non-transferring car in the event.

64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s

Championship Night

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 9, 2025

D-Main (12 Laps):

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

3. 45X-Landon Crawley[6]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]

5. 53-Jack Dover[5]

6. 27B-Jake Bubak[20]

7. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[12]

8. 85J-Logan Julien[10]

9. 32B-Brandon Spithaler[14]

10. 40-Clint Garner[13]

11. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[18]

12. 28M-Conner Morrell[11]

13. 15JR-Cole Mincer[16]

14. 44X-Scotty Johnson[9]

15. 23L-Jimmy Light[21]

16. 4-Matt Wasmund[23]

17. 15J-Jack Potter[24]

18. 09-Matt Juhl[7]

19. 10W-Matt VanderVere[22]

20. 8-Jacob Hughes[8]

21. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[19]

22. 5-Brenham Crouch[17]

23. 6-Zach Hampton[2]

24. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[15]

(First six finishers transferred to the C-Main)