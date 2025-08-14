Visiting Drivers Join USAC/CRA Regulars at Perris Auto Speedway Saturday

By Scott Daloisio

Perris, California — August 13, 2025 — When Heimark Distributors/Anheuser Busch presents the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday night, August 16th, the series regulars will have company. Five series non-regulars — Max Adams, Marty Hawkins, Heath Holdsclaw, Chris Gansen, and Brody Roa — will take on the fastest traditional sprint cars west of the Mississippi. Also on the card are the PASSCAR Super and Street Stocks.

image.png

Chris Gansen will make his 2025 debut Saturday at Perris. Doug Allen photo.

Adams, a Loomis, California native now based in Indiana, will pilot a Dwight Cheney-owned car. The 2016 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year and 2020 Gas City Speedway champion owns four career USAC/CRA wins. He posted single wins in 2017 and 2018 at the Santa Maria Speedway. His last series triumphs came four years ago when he scored wins two weeks apart at Kern and the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

Hawkins, from Santa Rosa, which is about an hour north of San Francisco, returns to The PAS for the first time in over a decade. While he is from Northern California, he is no stranger to the area, as he attended college in Azusa. The likable driver has one win with USAC/CRA. That came at the Ocean Speedway in Watsonville in 2013. He’ll be driving for Cheney and Hawkins Motorsports on Saturday.

Holdsclaw makes the long trip from Meadow Vista, located between San Francisco and Reno, for his second PAS start of the year. On his first trip to the Riverside County half-mile clay oval in July, he qualified 17th and placed eighth in his heat. He wrapped up the night by steering his dad, Tony’s sharp #33 Maxim Chassis/Don Ott Engine from 16th to 13th in the 30-lap main event.

Veteran Gansen will make his 2025 season debut on Saturday. A past series regular, the Verdemont Heights driver has been focusing on his 10-year-old son Landon’s quarter midget career for the past two years. The longtime USAC/CRA competitor’s family has deep roots at the track, competing in lightning sprints, midgets, sprint cars, and now quarter midgets at the track located just behind the PAS main grandstands.

While Roa, the 2023 USAC/CRA champion, is considered a track regular, he missed the last PAS race as it fell on the same day as his daughter Rylee’s second birthday party. Earlier this season, he posted finishes of 6th, 7th, 8th, and 21st. The latter came on June 21st. After steering his bright green #91R into the lead, the 34-year-old was knocked out of the race after contact with another car.

They’ll all face stiff competition from PAS regulars, including point leader Ricky Lewis, defending champ RJ Johnson, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, A.J. Bender, David Gasper, July PAS winner Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Matt Mitchell, and more.

Tickets: Adults (13+) $35, Kids (6–12) $10, Children 5 & under free. Fairgrounds parking $20.

Advance Tickets: tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 — Walk-up sales available at the gate.

The famous track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the City of Perris.

Tickets for the September 13th World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars and Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car doubleheader are available at https://bit.ly/42Dssil.

Camping is available on the fairgrounds for $25 per night starting at noon on Friday.