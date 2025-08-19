FULL SPEED AHEAD FOR SEPTEMBER MOBILE SPRINT CAR RETURN

From David Sink

August 19, 2025 – Race organizer Fred Fayard and Mobile International Speedway officials today indicated preparations continue for the second winged sprint car race of the year at Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Alabama.

360-winged asphalt sprint cars will return to the historic Alabama half-mile High-banked speedway September 6, 2025. It will be the second time since 2019 that winged sprint cars have competed at MIS.

Tampa, Florida’s Johnny Gilbertson was victorious the last time the speedway hosted winged sprint cars this past April 26. Gilbertson held off repeated late race challenges from Dave Mader III to win the thrilling feature event.

A $2,000 winner’s share and $500 to start the event will be on the line for the September 6 return. It will be an open tire event, which should add more intrigue to the night as teams can choose the brand they prefer.

Early expected entrants include Branden Blenden, Todd Bliss, Blake Carrier, Butch David, Parker Davis, Fred Fayard, Todd Fayard, Dave Mader III, Blake Mallette, Stan Smith, Chase Wood Sr., and JR Wood among others expected.

Florida drivers JJ Dutton and Colton Bettis have already indicated they will be on hand for the event. 15-year-old Bettis currently is the winningest pavement sprint car driver in the country with 6 wins thus far in 2025.

Event organizer Fred Fayard has made no secrets of his desire to return pavement sprint car racing to the Panhandle. It is hoped these events could lead to a possible schedule of races among area tracks in 2026.

For more information on this event please follow Pavement Pounders on Facebook or visit www.racemis.com.