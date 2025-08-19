Nick Barzee Edges Kyle Perry Late In Feature; Perry Rebounds to Capture First Track Championship

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (August 17, 2025) – The Oswego County Tourism 350 Super feature Saturday night was one of the most dramatic of the season, as the tight points battle added an extra layer of intensity to the 25-lap main event.

Kyle Perry entered the night as the championship leader after a dominant summer, but back-to-back crashes had allowed Jim Storace, Talen Hawksby, and Dave Cliff to close the gap. With his repaired No. 20 Bellinger chassis back under him, Perry came out strong – timing in the top five, winning his heat race, and earning the outside pole for the feature.

At the drop of the green, Perry powered around Barry Kingsley to take the early lead. Hawksby, starting fourth, quickly followed him through on the outside groove to slot into second, with Cliff, Dawson Hawksby, and Nick Barzee all moving forward as Kingsley faded. Storace and Ryan Locke were also in the mix just outside the top five.

As the race unfolded, Perry began to stretch his advantage while Hawksby and Cliff settled into second and third. Barzee, however, was the car on the move. From his eighth starting spot, the No. 31 machine came alive just past halfway, working past Dawson Hawksby and then Cliff to crack the top three. Within laps, he reeled in Talen Hawksby, applying heavy pressure before finally making the move into second with 8 laps to go.

By then, Perry had built a comfortable margin – but Barzee was flying. In just a handful of circuits, he erased the gap and closed to Perry’s tail. With three laps remaining, Barzee was searching high and low, and with two to go, he got a strong run out of turn four, dove under Perry into turn one, and completed the pass for the lead. From there, Barzee held off the points leader to score his second consecutive feature win.

Perry settled for second, a finish strong enough to clinch his first-ever Oswego Speedway track championship. Talen Hawksby completed the podium in third, followed by Cliff in fourth and Locke – making his first Oswego appearance in several seasons – rallying for a top-five finish.

In victory lane, a thrilled Barzee credited his car’s perfect handling:

“Everyone else was a little tight and my car was just perfect through the corners. I could just get a complete run on them and it felt great to have the car handling perfectly. Back-to-back is awesome. I got a good run on Kyle coming out of the corner and just decided to go for it in one, which I typically don’t like to do, but it worked. I’d like to thank JK Tobin Construction, JP Jewelers, Barzee Auto Body, Salt City Springs Paving, A&P Auto, Batco Hauling, and Mardon PC for all their support.”

RESULTS

Oswego County Tourism

Track Championship Night

Oswego County Tourism 350 Supers

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (25-laps): 1. 31 – NICK BARZEE, 2. 20 – Kyle Perry, 3. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 4. 38 – Ryan Locke, 5. 50 – Dave Cliff, 6. 68 ® – Dawson Hawksby, 7. 47 – Jim Storace, 8. 91 – Barry Kingsley, 9. 0 ® – Savannah Simmons, 10. 19 – Bailey Groves, 11. 4 – Robbie Wirth, 12. 22 – Mike Bruce (DNS), 13. 9 – Griffin Miller (DNS)

Heat 1 (8-laps): 1. 20 – Kyle Perry, 2. 47 – Jim Storace, 3. 4 – Robbie Wirth, 4. 50 – Dave Cliff, 5. 91 – Barry Kingsley, 6. 0 ® – Savannah Simmons, 7. 22 – Mike Bruce

Heat 2 (8-laps): 1. 31 – Nick Barzee, 2. 38 – Ryan Locke, 3. 79 – Talen Hawksby, 4. 68 ® – Dawson Hawksby, 5. 19 – Bailey Groves, 6. 9 – Griffin Miller

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 13): #20 Kyle Perry

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #38 Ryan Locke

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #31 Nick Barzee