Williams Grove Zemaitis Tribute Is Friday, USAC East 360s Join 410s For Action

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will honor one of the most identifiable car owner duos in sprint car history coming up this Friday night, August 29, when it hosts the John and Pee Wee Zemaitis Tribute race for 410 sprint cars at 7:30 pm.

The special holiday weekend event will pay the powerful Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprinters $8,000 as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series.

The wingless USAC East 360 sprints will also be on the program for their only appearance of the season at the track.

The Fast Tees Fast Time Award will pay the driver who sets overall quick time in 410 sprint car time trials $300.

The Zemaitis’ and their iconic Zemco No. 1 sprint car recorded some 38 sprint car wins at the oval with drivers like Bobby Weaver, Billy Pauch, Mark Smith, Stevie Smith, Jeff Shepard and others at the wheel.

Several former drivers will join the husband/wife owning duo in the infield before the special race to meet fans and take part in pre-race interviews.

Drivers slated to appear is Pauch, Weaver, Sean Michael, Mark Smith, Brian Leppo, Lucas Wolfe, Logan Wagner and Dave Calaman with the possibility of others joining the list.

The restored black No. 1Z that Pauch piloted to a sprint car world speed record on the Syracuse mile in 1994 will be on display for the show.

Pre-race activity including a driver meet and greet in the infield will get underway at 5:45 pm.

Fireworks are part of the special holiday weekend kickoff racing event.

Adult general admission for August 29 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by visiting the oval on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.