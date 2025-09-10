Looking Ahead: Daily Times For 40th Chili Bowl Nationals

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (September 9, 2025) With the calendar turning to the “Ber” months, that means the countdown to the 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink is starting to ramp up for fans and teams alike.

Looking ahead to the indoor racing spectacular, which takes place January 12-17, 2026, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center at Expo Square, daily times have been released along with the daily general admission. Prices for the pits, which include all seating along the back stretch and standing areas along the ramp, will remain unchanged, with Practice being $30. Monday through Friday is $60 per day, and $75 on Saturday.

Pit Pass/General Admission is sold at the event and does not sell out. As usual, the Grandstands during Practice on Sunday, January 11, 2026, will be free to the public.

The only real change to the times is on Friday, January 9, 2026, when teams will move into the SageNet Center at 9:00 A.M. (CT) rather than Noon. Parking will wrap up on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Here is the daily breakdown:

Friday, January 9, 2026

Move-In…………………………………………………9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………10:00 am

Sunday, January 11, 2026

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………7:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………7:00 am

Practice………………………………….…………….….. 9:00 am

Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30

Monday, January 12, 2026

Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Building Opens…………………………………………………..9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……………………………………11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday January 15, 2026

Building Opens………………………………………………….9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…………………………………..11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday January 16, 2026

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……………….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday January 17, 2026

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…… 7:30 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….……….…..……………. 8:00 am

Racer’s For Christ Service…………………………………….8:00 am

Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:30 pm

Pit Pass $75

Tickets for Monday and Tuesday are now on sale. A limited number of select and scattered tickets for the entire event are still available by calling (918) 838-3777. The Chili Bowl Nationals does not sell tickets online.

Reminder, that per Expo Square, all persons and bags are subject to search by Expo Square security. Small bags and purses are allowed. Small seat cushions (without backs) can be brought in along with blankets. Cushions and Blankets cannot be taped to the grandstands. Expo Staff will remove them. Expo Square does not allow the following into the Grandstands: Outside food and drink, Stadium Seats, Weapons of any kind, Coolers, Large Bags, or Totes.

The 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 12-17, 2026, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals

When: January 12-17, 2026

Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Event Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Four-Day: $245

Five-Day: $305

Six-Day: $365

Prices do not include tax (8.517%) or shipping. One to ten sets of tickets will be $10, 11 to 20 sets of tickets will be $12, with 21 sets or more being $15 to ship. All international orders are held in Will Call. Orders are not accepted via Email or Social Media.

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2026

Instagram: cbnationals

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2025 – Kyle Larson (Paul Silva)

2024 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2023 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions: Christopher Bell (2025, 2021, 2020), Logan Seavey (2024), Spencer Bayston (2023), Justin Grant (2022), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet