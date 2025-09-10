USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR “SO-CAL SHOWDOWN” AT PERRIS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025… This Saturday, September 13th, the battle for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship will head to Perris Auto Speedway. The “So-Cal Showdown” returns with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and will be the only appearance of winged and non-winged 410 sprints on the same program in Southern California. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California and the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm with racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” starting at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit worldofoutlaws.com and the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– MUFFLER RULE: Mufflers ARE REQUIRED at Perris Auto Speedway.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

Since March 6, 2004, Perris Auto Speedway has hosted 264 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-seven drivers have claimed “home track” victories. Ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all series drivers with fifty-one Perris wins and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. This season, Ricky Lewis has topped four Perris features, David Gasper took the April 1st event, and Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm claimed the victory on July 19th. The complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

After a hard fought “Louie Vermeil Classic” at Calistoga, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has taken over the points lead and holds an 11-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, the defending champion has five Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 45 feature laps led on the year. Currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine wins, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion will have his sights on his first win of the year.

Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis ranks second in the USAC/CRA point standings. The owner/driver of the #41 Mesilla Valley Transportation / Morris Family Farms DRC has posted eight feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 173 feature laps led in the campaign. Now tied with Bryan Clauson with twelve career USAC/CRA wins, Ricky will be a favorite to watch this Saturday night at Perris.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California sits third in the point chase. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC, Williams has recorded one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 1 feature lap led on the season. Currently tied with Matt Mitchell and Ricky Lewis with eleven career wins, “The Big Game Hunter” will be looking for his first victory of the year at the “So-Cal Showdown.”

San Diego, California’s A.J. Bender is fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Driving the family owned #21 Rolls Scaffolding / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender has four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, eleven top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led on the year. This Saturday night, the former Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car winner will have his sights on the second win of his career at Perris Auto Speedway.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm of Yucaipa, California has climbed to fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the Dino Napier owned #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm has one feature win, three heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 48 feature laps led in the campaign. The veteran driver is tied with “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, “Super” Rickie Gaunt, Justin Grant, “Showtime” Danny Sheridan, and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with eight victories and will be looking to add the “So-Cal Showdown” to his resume.

Peoria, Arizona’s Connor Lundy leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors over Connor Speir, Brecken Guerrero, Brody Wake, Cole Wakim, Dayton Shelton, Blake Hendricks, Lonnie Oliver, Heath Holdsclaw, Caleb Stelzig, Trenten Shelton, Jacob Tuttle, Colt Treharn, Mark Hanson, Lonnie Hochstetler, and Justin Kierce.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are David Gasper, “Bullet” Blake Bower, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Logan Calderwood, Elexa Herrera, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134. Advance tickets are available online at worldofoutlaws.com.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Factory Wraps, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, Silbermann Solar, WC Friend Company Access Systems, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 8-Ricky Lewis, 2-David Gasper, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Kaleb Montgomery, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-J.J. Yeley.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 10-Matt Mitchell, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Brody Roa, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Ricky Lewis, 5-Tommy Malcolm, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 4-R.J. Johnson, 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-David Gasper, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 1-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Cody Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

SO-CAL SHOWDOWN WINNERS: 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Richard Vander Weerd, 2016-Josh Hodges, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Rained Out, 2019-Brody Roa, 2020-Cancelled, 2021-Cancelled, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Not Held, 2024-Not Held.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-1002, 2. Ricky Lewis-991, 3. Austin Williams-853, 4. A.J. Bender-830, 5. Tommy Malcolm-796, 6. David Gasper-716, 7. Blake Bower-714, 8. Charles Davis Jr.-660, 9. Connor Lundy (R)-597, 10. Cody Williams-567, 11. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-517, 12. Verne Sweeney-458, 13. Logan Williams-451, 14. Brody Roa-408, 15. Logan Calderwood-394, 16. Elexa Herrera-379, 17. Connor Speir (R)-377, 18. Brecken Guerrero (R)-368, 19. Brody Wake (R)-362, 20. Jake Swanson-299.