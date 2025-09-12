McHugh Wins Opening Night Feature During Chariots of Thunder

DARWIN, NT (September 11, 2025) — Lachlan McHugh won the opening night of the “Chariots of Thunder” sprint car event Thursday night at Northline Speedway. Jordyn Charge, Dayne Kingshott, Brodie Davie, and Dylan Menz rounded out the top five.
Blake Walsh won the wingless sprint car feature.
Chariots of Thunder – Night #1
Northline Speedway
Darwin, Northern Terrirory
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh
2. NT11-Jordyn Charge
3. W2-Dayne Kingshott
4. Q16-Brodie Davis
5. Q46-Dylan Menz
6. S11-Scott Enderl
7. S96-Brendan Guerin
8. W14-Jason Pryde
9. WX22-Jay-Dee Dack
10. S98-Luke Storer
11. V96-Dane Court
12. V10-Steven Loader
13. Q12-Michael Pickens
14. V35-Jamie Veal
15. T22-Jock Goodyer
16. S20-Glen Sutherland
17. D11-Zack Grimshaw
18. S52-Matt Egel
19. Q10-Jy Corbet
20. WX92-Chad Pittard
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NT1-Blake Walsh
2. Q1-Casey O’Connell
3. W76-Blake Scarey
4. A1-Tyson Martin
5. NT61-Matt Sealy
6. S5-Bailey Heinrich
7. Q4-Zane O’Toole
8. Q49-Cody O’Connell
9. NT59-Jake Warren
9. NT77-Kyle Wiseman
10. NT56-Cameron Jaenke
11. NX47-John Egan
12. V19-Sam Wren
13. NT72-William Prest
14. NT88-Angus Campbell
15. NT11-Raymond Walliss
16. NT16-James Wren
17. S57-Sharni Pitcher
19. NT4-Sean Tiedeman
20. NT5-Daniel Goldoni