McHugh Wins Opening Night Feature During Chariots of Thunder

DARWIN, NT (September 11, 2025) — Lachlan McHugh won the opening night of the “Chariots of Thunder” sprint car event Thursday night at Northline Speedway. Jordyn Charge, Dayne Kingshott, Brodie Davie, and Dylan Menz rounded out the top five.

Blake Walsh won the wingless sprint car feature.

Chariots of Thunder – Night #1

Northline Speedway

Darwin, Northern Terrirory

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NQ7-Lachlan Mchugh

2. NT11-Jordyn Charge

3. W2-Dayne Kingshott

4. Q16-Brodie Davis

5. Q46-Dylan Menz

6. S11-Scott Enderl

7. S96-Brendan Guerin

8. W14-Jason Pryde

9. WX22-Jay-Dee Dack

10. S98-Luke Storer

11. V96-Dane Court

12. V10-Steven Loader

13. Q12-Michael Pickens

14. V35-Jamie Veal

15. T22-Jock Goodyer

16. S20-Glen Sutherland

17. D11-Zack Grimshaw

18. S52-Matt Egel

19. Q10-Jy Corbet

20. WX92-Chad Pittard

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NT1-Blake Walsh

2. Q1-Casey O’Connell

3. W76-Blake Scarey

4. A1-Tyson Martin

5. NT61-Matt Sealy

6. S5-Bailey Heinrich

7. Q4-Zane O’Toole

8. Q49-Cody O’Connell

9. NT59-Jake Warren

9. NT77-Kyle Wiseman

10. NT56-Cameron Jaenke

11. NX47-John Egan

12. V19-Sam Wren

13. NT72-William Prest

14. NT88-Angus Campbell

15. NT11-Raymond Walliss

16. NT16-James Wren

17. S57-Sharni Pitcher

19. NT4-Sean Tiedeman

20. NT5-Daniel Goldoni