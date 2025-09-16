Kaleb Johnson Scores First Career MOWA Win During Debut at Spoon River Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

CANTON, Ill. (Sept. 15, 2025) – Kaleb Johnson returned to Victory Lane last Saturday during his first-ever race at Spoon River Speedway.

The triumph for the Team DGRD competitor tied the bow on a weekend that showcased a fast race car during a Midwest Open Wheel Association doubleheader.

“I felt we could have won on Friday, but it didn’t work out,” he said. “On Saturday, we were fast all night and able to finally get rid of some bad luck. Just to turn the last five or six weeks around felt good. It gave everybody the little confidence boost we need.”

Johnson was nearly victorious on Friday at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill., where he advanced from fourth to win a heat race. He redrew the No. 6 to line up on the outside of the third row in the main event.

“From the time I first got on the track until the night was over we got better and I got better,” he said. “As I got more laps I got more comfortable. We had a shot to win. I felt I was patient the laps before that. I got a good run off turn two. I tried to throw a slider in turns and four and got hit in the rear of the car and we crashed.”

Johnson had maneuvered into the runner-up position by Lap 18. Three laps later, he made a bid for the lead in turns three and four that ended with contact, which resulted in a DNF. Johnson was credited with a 13th-place result.

“As I started driving the car harder I was able to launch it off the cushion and into the rubber,” he said. “I could carry so much more speed down the straightaway. I was pleased even though the end result wasn’t great.”

The team continued its speed on Saturday at Spoon River Speedway, where Johnson won a heat race to advance into the feature redraw. He pulled the No. 6 for the second straight night.

“I had a blast,” he said. “I thought the place was awesome. There was a huge rut going into turn three. It made it interesting. In the feature we got to traffic really quick and I used that to my advantage. I slid a couple of guys in turns one and two and a couple of others slid off the track. We got the lead with a few laps to go. One lap late in the race I drove it pretty hard into turn three and hit that rut hard. I really had to get out of it and slow the car down to avoid getting into the wall, but luckily we avoided disaster and held on to win.”

It marked his first career MOWA victory and his fourth total triumph this year.

Johnson plans to race this Friday and Saturday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., during the Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 12 – Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Ill. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 13 (6).

Sept. 13 – Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (6).

SEASON STATS –

50 races, 4 wins, 15 top fives, 25 top 10s, 29 top 15s, 34 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., for the Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals presented by Wyffels Hybrids with the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars, the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Construction Products & Consultants

Construction Products & Consultants, which has been owned and operated in Sioux Falls, S.D., since 1992, helps builders of all skill levels see their project through to completion. For more information, visit http://www.ConstructionProductsSD.com.

“Construction Products & Consultants specializes in concrete and masonry products,” Johnson said. “I worked there and they have been great supporters of me and my racing. I’m grateful to have their continued support.”

Johnson would like to thank Hefty Seed Company, Oddson Underground, Inc., Blondie Motorsports, Innovative Design/Sletten Properties, Construction Products & Consultants, GRP Motorsports, Folkens Brothers Trucking, DKW Transport, Merle Johnson Farm Toys, Epoxy Co., State Bank of Fairmont, Specialized Caulking Sealants, AB Custom Construction, the Ron Weber Team, Mike Brudigan Home Loans, Heartland Properties, Clarks Custom Coatings, New Era Plumbing, ICE Contractors, Speedquip Motorsports, Norwalk Small Engine Repair, Janssen Fabrication, MPD, Ti22, Smith Ti, Hellraizer Jacks, DMI, 8740 Suspension, Maxim, HRP Wings, Hepfner Racing Products, Keizer Wheels, Hoosier Racing Tire, Howe Motorsports, FID Media and Stanton Racing Engines for their continued support.