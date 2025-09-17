SPEEDWAY SEASON IS BACK

From Murray Bridge Speedway

This Saturday night (September 20) the gates will open to a new season with the opening event of the 2025/26 South Australian Speedway season at the Murray Machining and Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway. The dirt is set to fly with a full field of Wingless Sprints the feature event along with Street Stocks, Modified Sedans, Formula 500’s and Junior Sedans. A small field of Sprintcars is also expected to conduct a series of hot laps in preparation for their season opener in a few weeks.

Despite an early start to the season the Wingless Sprint event has attracted a field of 34 drivers from across the State and Victoria. The entry list includes some of the best competitors in the country including dual Australian Champion Joel Chadwick, who will drive the Andrew and Lyn May owned #47, Rylan Furler, Tailem Bend’s Sam Martin, regular Speedcar and Sprintcar racer Robert Heard, Mason Merritt, Kaitlin Vickers, Bordertown’s James Rodda, Kadina’s Tate Cowie, and Michael Spoljaric.

Victoria will also be well represented with Hamilton racer Aaron Kennett making his regular early season trek to Murray Bridge along with Mildura residents Jordon Bolitho and Diesel Fallon.

One encouraging sign for the Wingless Sprint class is the number of newcomers who will take to the track for the first time, with seven drivers expected to take to the 360-metre clay way for the first time.

The format for the Wingless Sprints will see two rounds of heats along with a B-main and a 25-lap finale.

The Formula 500’s are set to rocket their way around the Murray Bridge Speedway with former South Australian Champion Jack Bell joining fellow Victorian James McDonald in a series of battles against the locals including Harrison Pfitzner, Darren Richter, and rookie Jeff Martin.

In the Sedan categories the Street Stock season opener has attracted 14 entries with Track Champion Nigel Reichstein being the one to beat. Over the past few seasons’ veteran Carey Weston has always started a new season strong and he will be looking to continue that trend again on Saturday night. Keith Moore, Neville Nitschke, Grant Harris, Phil Watson, Ryan Buchanan, and Curtis Brown will also be drivers to watch out for the overall event victory.

The Junior Sedans will see a mix of seasoned drivers and rookies in attendance with Mildura’s Ryan Burns, local Henry Brumfield, Brodie Reichstein and Cody Gartner looking to start their seasons in style while a small field of Modified Sedans, headed by Terry Brown, Darren McCarthy and Tony Hardy will battle it out for night 1 honours.

Event Details:

OPENING NIGHT

Saturday, September 20

Wingless Sprints, Street Stocks, Modified Sedans,

Junior Sedans, Formula 500s

Starting Times:

Pit Sign in open 1pm

Gates open 4.30pm

Engine starts 5.15pm

Racing at 5.25pm

Tickets: www.speedwaytickets.com.au