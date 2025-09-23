Andy Forsberg Puts String Of Tough Luck Behind Him As He Wins Adobe Cup

PETERSEN MEDIA



“It has been a rough couple of weeks for our team, and this was hopefully the medicine we needed for a strong finish to the year,” Andy Forsberg said. “We were pretty good all night, and in the feature the track was as ‘Petaluma’ as you could get which is right up my alley and we were able to fend off (Sean) Becker and (Justyn) Cox to grab the win.”

With 23 cars checked in for the $5,000-to-win even, Forsberg kicked the night off by timing the Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax/Wilkie Masonry backed No. 92 in sixth quickest in qualifying time trials.

Earning the front row of his heat race, the Auburn, CA was able to get the jump as the field was shown the green flag. Leading from flag to flag, Forsberg’s win put him in the High Sierra Industries Dash where a third place finish put him in the second row of the feature event.

Settling into third whe the race came to life, a myriad of stoppages hindered the events flow, but Forsberg was able to use the early restarts to his advantage as he took the second spot on the 10th lap, and then surged his way into the lead on the 18th marker.

On a very fast Petaluma Speedway surface, the lead trio of Forsberg, Becker, and Cox seemed to be lighting fast as they spent much of their time playing a high speed game of chess through traffic when green flag runs allowed.

Able to make all the right decisions in traffic, Forsberg fended off to duo and recorded his ninth win of the 2025 season.

“Really thankful that my team has stuck behind me, and continued to work hard through the rut we were in,” Forsberg said. “Hoping we can take some of this momentum and run well again this weekend in Chico, CA.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, MCK, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races- 43, Wins-9, Top 5’s-22, Top 10’s-28

ON TAP: Andy Forsberg and the PHR team are slated to take part in this weekend’s Fall Nationals in Chico, CA on Friday and Saturday.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Andy Forsberg by ‘Liking’ him on facebook at www.facebook.com/andyforsbergracing or by following him on Twitter at @AForsberg92.

You can also keep up with Andy and his popular post race VLOG, ‘Shark Tales with Andy’ at www.facebook.com/sharktaleswithandy.