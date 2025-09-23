Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Produce Electrifying Win During Dennis Roth Classic

Inside Line Promotions

TULARE, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel captured the $83,000-to-win Dennis Roth Classic in thrilling fashion last Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway.

The victory was the team’s 15th total win of the season and it marked Gravel’s fourth career World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series triumph at the tricky track – tied for the most in Series history.

Following a rainout on Friday, the marquee event concluded on Saturday with Gravel setting quick time during qualifying for the 19th time this season. He then won a heat race before placing fifth in the dash. That lined him up on the inside of the third row in the main event.

Gravel dropped to sixth on the start before climbing back into the top five on Lap 4. He moved to fourth on Lap 12 and to third one lap later. With the top two making contact and going to the work area, Gravel inherited the lead on Lap 19. He led the remainder of the 35-lap feature, which concluded in a side-by-side finish at the line with Gravel edging Spencer Bayston by 0.021 seconds.

“I saw (Bayston) go around me coming to the white and knew I had to fill the hole in (turns) one and two,” Gravel said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “I knew I wanted to get under Gauge (Garcia) there (entering turn three) and just drove in way too hard and couldn’t stick the middle and had to slide all the way across, and I figured he was coming with a run.

“What a race. Crazy deal what happened in the front there (between Kaleb Montgomery and Corey Day) and gave us a shot to win there. I think if those two guys don’t get together, we probably don’t have a shot to win the race. I’m just glad to hang on. You don’t want to lose races like that, especially big paying ones. It feels good to win another race at Tulare.”

Gravel extended his World of Outlaws points lead to 150 points heading into the Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy Drink this Friday at Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Ohio, followed by the Federated Auto Parts Showdown at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on Saturday.

Friday marks the first World of Outlaws race at Millstream Speedway since 1994. Gravel won last year’s World of Outlaws event at Sharon Speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 20 – Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 5 (4); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

62 races, 15 wins, 51 top fives, 57 top 10s, 57 top 15s, 58 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Millstream Speedway in Findlay, Ohio, for the Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy Drink and Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, for the Federated Auto Parts Showdown with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 18-21 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2025 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2025 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.