Sheldon Haudenschild Happy to Give Back to Ohio with Buckeye Brawl

By Alex Nieten

FINDLAY, OH (September 25, 2025) – Sheldon Haudenschild’s commitment to where he came from can’t be questioned.

He’s a native of Wooster, OH, and has lived there his entire life. The ovals of Ohio are where he honed the skills that led him to the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series tour. His legions of fans haven’t forgotten him, and he hasn’t forgotten them.

Now, the 31-year-old finds himself in a position to be able to give back to the community he holds close to heart. This Friday, Sept. 26, Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy Drink is bringing The Greatest Show on Dirt back to Findlay, OH’s Millstream Speedway for the first time since 1994. When the tour last visited, Haudenschild hadn’t even celebrated his first birthday.

The World of Outlaws make several stops in the “Buckeye State” throughout the year, but Haudenschild wants to spread the wealth even more. He’s shining a spotlight on Ohio ovals that might not always be the center of attention.

“It’s awesome,” Haudenschild said of bringing the World of Outlaws back to Millstream. “I think all of our Ohio tracks are great, and some of them don’t get the recognition I feel like they deserve. Awesome to be in a spot to be able to bring the Outlaws back somewhere they haven’t been in 30 years. That’s pretty cool, and I’m just excited to race in my home state.”

Friday may be ending a more than three-decade absence for the World of Outlaws, but Haudenschild’s early career brought him to Millstream several times. He won with the All Star Circuit of Champions there in 2016 and believes fans are in for a treat as the nation’s top Sprint Car drivers return this weekend.

“It’s a nice 3/8 (mile) sized track,” Haudenschild said. “I feel like it’s nice and wide. I felt like we always had multiple grooves to run when we went there with the All Stars. It produces good racing. I know it’s changed since the last time I’ve been there, but at the end of the day, I think we’ll still race pretty similar.”

But this is so much more than a race for Haudenschild. He’s cultivated an event that begins even before race day. He’ll partake in a meet and greet to hang out with fans on Thursday during a car show. A unique opportunity awaits at the track as Haudenschild and NOS Energy Drink have brought in an artist to paint a helmet. Purchasing any NOS Energy Drink/Sheldon Haudenschild branded merchandise at the Shop Haudenschild merch trailer is how fans can enter the raffle to win the helmet.

“I’m super grateful that NOS Energy Drink has supported me with the races we wanted to do here the past couple years and do some different stuff,” Haudenschild said. “We do the car shows with Pro Touch Vehicle Protection, which is owned by a family member of mine that has three locations. Last year, we did the Wooster location being at Wayne County (Speedway), and we’re going to do the Ashland location this week. I’m looking forward to it. We just get together, and some cool hot rods and cars show up. We just try to help promote the race and for people to come hang out and enjoy a night before the races.

“Super grateful for Lauren (Albano),” Haudenschild continued. “We’ve got Schultz Designz showing up. He’s going to live paint a helmet on site, and we’re going to raffle that off. It’s just some cool stuff I don’t think a lot of people do. We’re trying to give back to the fans, and hopefully they enjoy the show and can walk away with some goodies.”

The Ohio faithful certainly take note of Haudenschild’s care for where he came from. He’s developed one of the most loyal fanbases that continues to grow as he tackles his ninth year with the World of Outlaws. A fanbase ready to show up in support of their hero on Friday as Haudenschild gives back to his Ohio home.

“It’s super awesome,” Haudenschild said of his local support. “I’m very grateful for all the hometown fans. This is where I grew up racing and cut my teeth out here at these Ohio tracks. I feel like I really didn’t win that terribly much around home, so it’s cool to be able to get back home and try to win these races in front of these fans. The support that they show, I feel it and appreciate it.”

Haudenschild and his Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing team will aim for victory at Sheldon Haudenschild’s Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS Energy Drink on Friday, Sept. 26. For tickets, CLICK HERE. The scene will then shift to the final Ohio appearance of the year for the World of Outlaws on Saturday, Sept. 27 at Hartford, OH’s Sharon Speedway for the Federated Auto Parts Showdown. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/hauds-heritage-sheldon-haudenschild-happy-to-give-back-to-ohio-with-buckeye-brawl/

EVENT INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=4548721

TRACK INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/tracks/?track=Millstream%2BSpeedway

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Real American Beer (Official Beer), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, WEDG High Performance Karts, WELD Racing, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.