KCP Racing Hires Cory Eliason to Finish 2025 Season

(September 30, 2025) — KCP Racing announced on Monday night they hired Corey Eliason to finish out the remainder of the 2025 World of Outlaws season. Eliason will debut in the KCP entry Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania for the National Open.

The move comes after Emerson Axsom took over driving duties following the Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway when Giovanni Scelzi and KCP parted ways in the middle of the event.

“First and foremost we want to thank Emerson Axsom for his services the last two months,” said KCP Racing’s Matt Barbara in their statement. “He came into our program at one of the most grueling times of the year and performed very well after stepping away from a very successful KPM team. With plans starting to come together for next year, we both felt it was the right time to go our separate ways and we think it gives him a great shot to get started on 2026.”

KCP Racing did not announce who would take over driving duties for the 2026 season.