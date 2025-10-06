Bobby “Scruffy” Allen Passes Away at Age 81

(October 6, 2025) — National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum inductee Bobby Allen passed away on Sunday at the age of 81 years old.

Allen, known as “Scruffy” was a legendary sprint car driver was born in Daytona Beach Florida to Joe and Jane Allen. After finding success in karting Allen eventually moved north to compete in what eventually were sprint cars in Central Pennsylvania.

It did not take long for Allen to branch out in his racing career being one of the original sprint car “outlaws” venturing from track to track looking for the highest paying races, eventually becoming one of the formative drivers of the World of Outlaws series.

Allen most well-known victory took place at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa during the 1990 Knoxville Nationals, winning the biggest event in sprint car racing after a late race dual with Sammy Swindell.

While his driving exploits are well known, Allen is just as remembered for his no-frills style and skill fabricating his own racing equipment to compete with.

After Allen’s retirement from driving he eventually guided son Jacob Allen and grandson Logan Schuchart as traveling sprint car drivers that went from barely able to get from race to race to competing at the top levels of the sport.

Information for a memorial for Allen will be released at a later date.