Trenca Lands in Victory Lane at Fulton

(Fulton, NY) | After a strong run resulting in a podium finish earlier this season at the Fulton Speedway, Joe Trenca backed up the performance with his first win of the season on Friday night as part of the Outlaw 200 weekend. Leading all 25 laps, the Clay, NY driver earned $2,000 for his efforts.

By virtue of drawing the Pinnacle pole award, Trenca and Chase Moran would bring the field to green. Trenca jumped out to an early lead, with Jason Barney falling into second place behind him. Larry Wight quickly moved from his fifth starting position to claim the final podium spot for the time being.

On lap 13, Wight was able to get by Barney to take control of second place, with Trenca still holding a one-second advantage on the field. Wight remained in second for a handful of laps, until a hard-charging Jordan Poirier was able to sneak by on lap 18. Poirier, who started in 7th, had been steadily making his way through the field.

Out front, however, nobody had anything for Trenca as he crossed the checkers first, collecting his first win of 2025 and second career win at the Fulton Speedway.

“It feels great (to be in victory lane),” said Trenca. “We needed that one, it’s been a real tough year, the last 24 hours have been real tough. We’ve gone through a lot of adversity, and it feels great.”

Jordan Poirier, having just claimed the 2025 championship, came home in second.

“I knew it was probably going to be a bottom dominant race track,” said Poirier. “Barney went to the top (on the last restart), which is unusual so I took advantage of it.”

“I’m so happy for the Trenca crew though, we’ve been going racing with them for a long time and it feels good to finally see them win.”

The championship is Poirier’s fourth overall and fourth in a row.

“When I was watching (Uncle) Steve racing I was just hoping to win a race someday, let alone a championship. Now with four in a row, its just unreal.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium was Danny Varin, who cracked into the top three on lap 19 after starting in 13th.

“We were working on this car all night, we weren’t the greatest tonight but it’s pretty good to be able to come from where we did,” said Varin. “We just needed to start a little better.”

With 35 cars in the pits for the final points paying show of 2025, the field was split into four timed hot lap groups, with Larry Wight, Shawn Donath, Dillon Paddock and Jordan Poirier each earning Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards. Elab Smokers Boutique heat races were won by Matt Tanner, Jason Barney, Dylan Swiernik, and Jordan Poirier. Kyle Smith won the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main, while Danny Varin won the East Coast Sealcoat & Paving dash.

The final on-track event for the Empire Super Sprints in 2025 is Friday October 17th at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY for the annual Hoag Memorial paying $4,000 to win. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, October 17 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Hoag Memorial)

Saturday, November 15 – Annual Awards Banquet & Rules Meeting

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 98-Joe Trenca[1]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[7]; 3. 01-Danny Varin[13]; 4. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[10]; 5. 87-Jason Barney[3]; 6. 53-Shawn Donath[25]; 7. 4S-Johnny Smith[17]; 8. #99L-Larry Wight[5]; 9. 15-Ryan Turner[23]; 10. 24-Bobby Hackel IV[19]; 11. 38-Zach Sobotka[12]; 12. 21T-Alex Therrien[22]; 13. 90-Matt Tanner[4]; 14. 66-Jordan Hutton[24]; 15. #99K-Mike Kiser[15]; 16. 100-Chris Hulsizer[9]; 17. 8-Dillon Paddock[6]; 18. 32-Kyle Smith[21]; 19. 13E-Evan Reynolds[26]; 20. 81-Tyler Reynolds[20]; 21. 36-Jarrett Herbison[16]; 22. 28F-Davie Franek[11]; 23. 21-Spencer Burley[8]; 24. 4P-Chase Moran[2]; 25. 41-Dalton Rombough[14]; 26. 87XS-Skyler Evans[18]

Lacaillade Masonry B-Main (10 Laps): 1. 32-Kyle Smith[2]; 2. 21T-Alex Therrien[9]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[12]; 4. 66-Jordan Hutton[1]; 5. 53-Shawn Donath[14]; 6. 93-Bryan Cloutier[5]; 7. 13E-Evan Reynolds[6]; 8. 25-George Sanford[13]; 9. 29-Dalton Herrick[10]; 10. 13-Keith Granholm[4]; 11. 3-Parker Evans[15]; 12. (DNF) 77E-Ashton VanEvery[3]; 13. (DNF) 17-Sammy Reakes IV[11]; 14. (DNF) 93L-Guy Gosselin[8]; 15. (DNS) 33-Lacey Hanson

East Coast Sealcoat & Paving Dash (4 Laps): 1. 01-Danny Varin[3]; 2. 41-Dalton Rombough[1]; 3. #99K-Mike Kiser[2]; 4. 36-Jarrett Herbison[4]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 90-Matt Tanner[2]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[1]; 3. #99L-Larry Wight[4]; 4. 41-Dalton Rombough[3]; 5. 4S-Johnny Smith[5]; 6. 66-Jordan Hutton[6]; 7. 93-Bryan Cloutier[7]; 8. 21T-Alex Therrien[9]; 9. 25-George Sanford[8]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 87-Jason Barney[3]; 2. 98-Joe Trenca[5]; 3. 100-Chris Hulsizer[2]; 4. #99K-Mike Kiser[9]; 5. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]; 6. 32-Kyle Smith[8]; 7. 13E-Evan Reynolds[7]; 8. 29-Dalton Herrick[6]; 9. 53-Shawn Donath[4]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[2]; 2. 8-Dillon Paddock[4]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 4. 01-Danny Varin[3]; 5. 24-Bobby Hackel IV[6]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 7. 33-Lacey Hanson[7]; 8. (DNF) 17-Sammy Reakes IV[8]; 9. (DNS) 3-Parker Evans

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]; 2. 21-Spencer Burley[2]; 3. 4P-Chase Moran[1]; 4. 36-Jarrett Herbison[7]; 5. 81-Tyler Reynolds[5]; 6. 13-Keith Granholm[6]; 7. (DNF) 93L-Guy Gosselin[8]; 8. (DNF) 15-Ryan Turner[3]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #99L-Larry Wight; #53-Shawn Donath; #8-Dillon Paddock; #28-Jordan Poirier

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #90-Matt Tanner; #87-Jason Barney; #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #28-Jordan Poirier

Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers / East Coast Sealcoat Dash Winner ($125): #01-Danny Varin

Lacaillade Masonry B Main Winner ($50): #32-Kyle Smith

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #98-Joe Trenca

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #87-Jason Barney

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #24-Bobby Hackel

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #38-Zach Sobotka

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #90-Matt Tanner

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #99K-Mike Kiser

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #53-Shawn Donath

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #81-Tyler Reynolds

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #98-Joe Trenca; #28-Jordan Poirier; #01-Danny Varin

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #21T-Alex Therrien

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #21T-Alex Therrien