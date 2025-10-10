Russell Motorsports partners with Kyle Larson for Hangtown 100 in November

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Russell Motorsports Inc. is pleased to announce it has entered a partnership with former NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson for the annual Hangtown 100 moving forward at Placerville Speedway.

Both nights on Friday and Saturday November 14th and 15th will continue to showcase the popular USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets. Rounding out the card at the event and sure to bring thrills of their own will be the Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints.

“We are excited to continue growing the Hangtown 100 and working with Kyle Larson to make that happen,” commented Placerville Speedway Scott Russell. “Matt Wood had the original vision of getting the Hangtown 100 going and I want to thank him for making it possible, because without Matt it wouldn’t have even happened. Moving into the future, he is allowing us to take things over by partnering with Kyle.”

In 2007, at the ripe young age of 14, Larson competed in his first career Sprint Car race at Placerville Speedway and earned his initial victory at the track that same season. The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based facility was also where the Elk Grove, California native wrapped up his Golden State KWS-NARC Series title in 2010.

Larson won’t just be co-promoter of the Hangtown 100, he will also be competing in the race, searching for a third career win at the event. He spoke about the new partnership with RMI.

“It’s really special to be part of an event that means so much to me. Placerville Speedway is a place where my family and I grew up going to, not just as fans, but to race. Teaming up with Scott and Kami to continue growing this event is incredibly important to me, and I’m excited to not only help promote, but also to compete!”

The inaugural running of the Hangtown 100 in 2019 saw Larson capture a thrilling victory in both the 100-lap feature and the overall points, taking home $32,000 for his efforts. The 33-year-old returned in 2023 to perform the same feat. With last season’s rainout, he will go into next month as the defending winner of the event.

Larson began this season by earning another triumph at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is currently locked in another championship battle for the NASCAR Cup title.

As noted, long-time car owner and midget enthusiast Matt Wood brought about the idea of starting the Hangtown 100 and shared his thoughts on the event moving forward.

“The Hangtown 100 has been one of the best ideas I’ve ever had. Having someone with Kyle’s passion for the sport and willing to take it to the next level is the best thing that could happen. Congrats to Kyle and his team. I am excited to see where the HT 100 ends up.”

Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh, who has been getting Winged Sprint Car experience in California as of late, brings the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget point lead into the Golden State Swing. California native Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Jacob Denney and Gavin Miller round out the top five in the championship standings.

Tickets and Details:

Two-night ticket packages, along with single night tickets for the Hangtown 100 on November 14th and 15th can be purchased at https://www.hangtown100.com/tickets

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Friday November 14: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday November 15: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100