SKINNER WINS USCS POLE SCRAMBLE TO EARN THE POLE FOR THE FLIP FLOP 50 FIRST FEATURE

By Roby Helm

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – October 10, 2025- Marshall Skinner of Marion, AR won the 12-lap Pole Scramble on Friday night at Riverside International Speedway and will lead the field to the green flag on Saturday night for the $2500 to win Flip 25, the first of two 25 Feature Races in the Flip Flop 50 for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented by Hoosier Racing Tire.

USCS point leader Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS finished second in the Pole Scramble and will start the Flip 25 from the outside of the front row. Third-place finisher Howard Moore of Memphis, TN and fourth-place driver Bradley Fezard of Bonnerdale, AR will make up the second row for the Flip 25.

The third row for the Flip 25 will be Pole Scramble fifth-place finisher Corey Ray of Millington, TN, and sixth-place finisher Ayden Gatewood of Caruthersville, MO. Bartlett, TN drivers Ernie Ainsworth and 16-time USCS National Champion and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray finished seventh and eighth respectively and will make up row four.

The rest of the starting field for the first Flip Flop 50 on Saturday night will be made up by the finishing order of a last chance to advance race.

The way the field finishes in feature #1 (theFlip 25) will be inverted with the winner starting 22nd, and the last place driver on the lead lap starting on the pole in the second Feature Race of the evening (the Flop 25) with all of the lap cars in an order behind the unlapped cars.

In preliminary action, the three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Corey Ray in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Marshall Skinner in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat, and Bradley Fezard in the Huggins Cams Third Heat.

Night 2 of the Flip Flop 50 for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will be on Saturday night at 7pm with a pair of 25-lap Feature Races. The first 25-lap Main Event will be the Flip Race, and then the inverted 25-lap Flop Race. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing dot com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE FLIP FLOP 50 AT RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY IN WEST MEMPHIS, AR ON 10/10/25:

POLE SCRAMBLE – 12 Laps: 1. 26 Marshall Skinner, Marion, AR (1); 2. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (2); 3. G6 Howard Moore, Memphis, TN (4); 4. 938 Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (6); 5. 29r Corey Ray, Millington, TN (3); 6. 37 Ayden Gatewood, Caruthersville, MO (5); 7. 91a Ernie Ainsworth, Bartlett, TN (7); 8. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (8).

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Ray; 2. Moore; 3. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC; 4. Gray; 5. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, AR; 6. 68 Corey Bailey, Coldwater, MS; 7. 901 Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN; 8. 44 Wesley Shepard, Coldwater, MS.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Skinner; 2. Ainsworth; 3. D. Howard; 4. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS; 5. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS; 6. 42 Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS; 7. 16 Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS; 8. 55 Brandon Hanks, Burlison, TN.

HUGGINS CAMS HEAT 3: 1. Fezard; 2. Gatewood; 3. 80 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS; 4. 8x Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS; 5. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC; 6. 4x Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS; 7. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS.

FLIP 25 Front four rows. STARTING LINE-UP (Saturday Night):

ROW 1:

26 Marshall Skinner – 47 Dale Howard

ROW 2:

G6 Howard Moore – 938 Bradley Fezard

ROW 3:

29r Corey Ray – 37 Ayden Gatewood

ROW 4:

91a Ernie Ainsworth – 10 Terry Gray