BRUNO IS BUENO AT NEW EGYPT’S FALL CLASSIC

By Kurt Bettler

New Egypt, New Jersey (October 10, 2025)………Christian Bruno from Deptford, New Jersey has always loved the big, sweeping half-miles. In fact, he stunned everyone back in April, snookering Briggs Danner from 11th to win the Port Royal season opener. That victory immediately put the No. 17B Bentley Truck Repair machine on the radar of every USAC East Coast competitor.

Surprisingly, Bruno hadn’t visited victory lane since that early-season triumph despite multiple top-five finishes. But on Friday night, in front of a nearly sold out crowd at New Jesery’s New Egypt Speedway, Bruno and his crew had the car dialed in and ready to shine.

Twenty-two Innovative Machining Technology Wingless Sprints shared the pits with the World of Outlaws, creating an electric atmosphere. Heat race victories went to Chris Allen Jr., Ed Aikin, and Kenny Miller III.

The redraw mixed things up, putting two hungry drivers — Joe Kata and Mick D’Agostino — on the front row, each searching for their first USAC East Coast win.

When the green flag dropped, it was third-starting Bruno who rocketed to the front. He set sail early while Aikin, starting fifth, clawed his way past D’Agostino and Kata into the runner-up spot.

A lap five yellow slowed the field when Cherry, Shepsis, Haggenbottom, and Mallet tangled in turn four. On the restart, eighth-starting Kenny Miller III quickly became a factor, slicing his way toward the top four.

As the laps clicked away, Bruno was long gone, building a comfortable lead as Aikin, Kata, and Miller waged a fierce battle behind him. Further back, Ronald Helmick found speed on the bottom and began charging toward the front.

Then, a late yellow with five to go bunched the field and changed everything. Helmick’s steady climb landed him inside the top five, while Miller forged his way to third, setting up a thrilling dash to the finish.

When the checkered flag waved, there was no doubt. Christian Bruno was back in victory lane, dominating the Fall Classic at New Egypt and reminding everyone that the No. 17B team knows how to win on the big stage.

USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: October 10, 2025 – New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, New Jersey

BDB GRAPHICS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Allen Jr. (#71 Allen) (1), 2. Alex Bright (#20 Hummer) (4), 3. Brendan Hires (#2 Hires) (5), 4. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick) (6), 5. Mark Bitner (#15 Bitner) (7), 6. Joey Crilly (#22J Crilly) (2), 7. Dirk Rimrott (#27 Rimrott) (3), 8. Lee Kauffman (#96 Kauffman) (8). NT

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin) (2), 2. Patrick Chilmonik (#1 Chilmonik) (4), 3. Joe Kata (#10 Kata) (3), 4. Mike Haggenbottom (#51 Kelly) (1), 5. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (#83 Buckwalter) (6), 6. Dan Malley (#9 Malley) (5), 7. Greg Shepsis (#75 Shepsis) (7). NT

BOULEVARD TRUCK REPAIR THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller), (4), 2. Christian Bruno (#17 Bruno) (5), 3. Mick D’Agostino (#91 D’Agostino) (6), 4. Blaine Emery (#68 Emery) (7), 5. Jason Cherry (#67 Cherry) (1), 6. Heidi Hedin (#3H Hedin) (3), 7. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki) (2). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Christian Bruno (3), 2. Ed Aikin (5), 3. Kenny Miller III (8), 4. Ronald Helmick (10), 5. Joe Kata (1), 6. Mick D’Agostino (2), 7. Mark Bitner (13), 8. Bruce Buckwalter Jr (14), 9. Brendan Hires (7), 10. Blaine Emery (12), 11. Joey Crilly (16), 12. Heidi Hedin (18), 13. Patrick Chilmonik (6), 14. Dan Malley (17), 15. Mike Haggenbottom (11), 16. Jason Cherry (15), 17. Dirk Rimrott (19), 18. Lee Kauffman (21), 19. Greg Shepsis (20), 20. Chris Allen Jr. (4), 21. Alex Bright (9), 22. Steven Drevicki (22). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Christian Bruno.

USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS POINTS: 1-Steven Drevicki-819, 2-Ed Aikin-738, 3-Kenny Miller III-592, 4-Chris Allen Jr.-579, 5-Ronald Helmick-544, 6-Bobby Butler-530, 7-Christian Bruno-477, 8-Jason Cherry-474, 9-Bruce Buckwalter Jr.-417, 10-Mike Haggenbottom-393.

NEXT USAC IMT EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: November 1, 2025 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

CONTINGENCY AWARDS:

JPA Racing Products Hard Luck: Blaine Emery

Bitner Automotive Fast Time: Steven Drevicki

C & C Landscaping Hard Charger: Kenny Miller III (7th to 1st)

Hoosier Tire Poker Chip: Chris Allen Jr.

﻿Strange Engineering Torsion Bars Winner: Ed Aikin