HOAG MEMORIAL TO CLOSE 2025 CRSA SEASON WITH $4000-TO-WIN, $300-TO-START SHOW

By Marty Czekala

DUNDEE, N.Y. – This Saturday, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints raise the stakes once again with a $4000-to-win, $300-to-start show at Tyler Siri’s Outlaw Speedway in the Hoag Memorial.

This event is part of a doubleheader weekend challenge alongside the Empire Super Sprints, in which a driver has the opportunity to win $ 13000 this weekend. Should a driver win the ESS feature Friday (also $4000 to win) and the CRSA feature Saturday, they will receive a $5000 bonus.

Those who plan to run both nights will receive two free pit passes for CRSA Saturday, provided they compete Friday. Additionally, anyone who runs with a temporary membership will have their fees waived.

This is the third time the CRSA Sprints have been held at the 4/10-mile track in 2025. CRSA kicked off its 20th anniversary in April and saw Jeff Trombley pick up a record-breaking 15th career win. Last August, Jordan Hutton, who finished runner-up to Trombley, scored a victory of his own.

Action this Saturday can be seen live on The Cushion.

Here’s a look at the top stories.

Format: CRSA has announced the format for Saturday’s running of the Hoag Memorial, similar to the New York 305 Nationals at Woodhull.

With pill draw and motor heats kicking off the program as always, timed hot laps will follow. Drivers will qualify within their group using a split format to set the lineups for heats. Times will only be against cars in a driver’s group.

The top four in the lineup will invert before the green flag for 10-lap heats. The top four or five will transfer, depending on the car count, with the winner and fastest timer in each group advancing to a redraw for dash spots. The dash will be eight laps. The rest will lineup heads-up in the A and B mains.

The last-chance qualifier will be 12 laps, with the top two fastest time trialers who did not qualify on the front ahead of those in heads-up. The top four will transfer to the 30-lap feature.

Sobotka’s Spotlight: With this race being show-up points only, as long as Zach Sobotka draws a pill and attempts to fire his car for hot laps, he will be crowned the 2025 CRSA Sprints champion and be the first rookie champion since John Virgilio in 2011.

In his first full season running sprint cars, Sobotka picked up five wins in 2025 at Utica-Rome, Fulton, Woodhull, Brewerton and Land of Legends. Every race Sobotka participated in resulted in a top-10 finish, with the worst finish being ninth. Sobotka’s 18 top fives are also the most anyone has recorded in a season of CRSA competition.

Outside of CRSA, Sobotka made his debut with the World of Outlaws and finished eighth at Weedsport and also won his first career Empire Super Sprints feature at Brewerton.

Double Duty? Opportunity for More Money: Many drivers are accepting the challenge to compete in both sprint car events. Those that run double duty will be placed in a separate points fund, depending on which engine is used Friday, either the 360 or the 305. The top five in each points fund will range from $1000 to win, down to $100 for fifth place. If someone wins both nights, they are not eligible for the point fund.

By the Numbers: Seven different drivers have found victory lane at 82 Main. 32 different drivers have finished in the top five, with Dalton Herrick leading the way with four, followed by Tomy Moreau and Jordan Hutton with three. Just around 10 active drivers, or so, have finished in the top five.

From the Frontman: “The 20th season of CRSA has gone by very quick. We’ve had an incredible year of racing, featuring everything from car counts and loyalty giveaways to shows with over $1000 to win, and more. We can’t thank enough the drivers, their teams and our sponsors for their support in 2025! Looking forward to ending the season with a bang!”

Up Next: CRSA Sprints will celebrate the year with its annual awards banquet at Vernon Downs Casino Hotel Dec. 6.

Standings (Show-Up Points)

1. 38 Zach Sobotka, 2764 pts

2. 8 Dillon Paddock -24

3. 66 Jordan Hutton -161

4. 33 Scott Landers -226

5. 18 Timmy Lotz -244

6. 29 Dalton Herrick -244

7. 48A Alysha Bay -309

8. 121X Spencer Burley -338

9. 48JR Darryl Ruggles -346

10. 10VC Vince Chicklets -409

11. 3 Bailey Boyd -439

12. 121 Steve Glover -583