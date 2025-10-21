Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Reach Victory Lane for 17th Total Time This Season

Inside Line Promotions

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (Oct. 20, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports earned its second-most World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victories in a season last Friday at Lincoln Park Speedway, where David Gravel guided the team to its 16th triumph of the year with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’

Gravel qualified fourth quickest, placed second in a heat race and won the dash to garner the pole position of the main event at the dirt oval in Putnamville, Ind. He led the opening lap before falling to second. Gravel reclaimed the top spot on Lap 13 and held on for the remainder of the race, which showcased contact during the battle for the lead in turn four on the final circuit.

“Obviously, you don’t want guys to come together on the last corner racing for the win,” Gravel said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “We were equal, wheel-to-wheel there. I just think we were racing for the same spot, last lap, last corner for the win. I felt like I kind of had position on him down the backstretch. I felt like he kind of forced it to go outside of me. He knew I was going to the cushion. I didn’t wreck him on purpose. I know that, and hopefully he does as well. I don’t want to get into a crash and knock the guy out that we’re racing in points either. I want to win fair and square. I just got to thank Cody (Jacobs), Zach (Patterson), Pete (Stephens), and Luke (Vaughn) is here helping us out.”

The winning performance marked the 17th overall victory of the season – tied for the second most in a season (2011) for Big Game Motorsports. That year and the following season, when Big Game Motorsports won a season-best 23 total races with 22 being World of Outlaws shows, the team had two full-time drivers.

Saturday’s World of Outlaws event at LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Ill., fell to the weather. The weekend wrapped up on Sunday at Angell Park Speedway, where Gravel set quick time during World of Outlaws qualifying for the 23rd time this season. He also established a new track record.

A heat race win and a runner-up result in the dash started Gravel on the outside of the front row in the main event. He battled between second and third throughout the race before ending third for his 39th podium run of the season.

“It was interesting,” he said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “I felt like the bottom was going to be the place to be in (turns) one and two the whole time. Sheldon (Haudenschild) showed us the top was the place to be, and I saw him almost crash that one time outside of me. I thought maybe he just had a hero lap, but then the next lap he drove around me. Then I kind of got up there and followed him.”

The team heads to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., this Friday for the Wichita Sprint Car Showdown before venturing to Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Okla., on Saturday for the Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends.

Gravel holds a 138-point lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings entering the weekend.

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 17 – Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (1).

Oct. 19 – Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (2); Feature: 3 (2).

SEASON STATS –

70 races, 17 wins, 56 top fives, 64 top 10s, 64 top 15s, 65 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., for the Wichita Sprint Car Showdown and Saturday at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Okla., for the Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

