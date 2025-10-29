USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO PERRIS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 28, 2025… This Saturday, November 1st, the battle for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship will return to Perris Auto Speedway. The second to last race of the season will also feature the PASSCAR Super Stocks, PASSCAR Street Stocks, and PASSCAR American Factory Stocks. Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California and the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm with racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start half an hour earlier than normal at 6:30pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– MUFFLER RULE: Mufflers ARE REQUIRED at Perris Auto Speedway.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

Since March 6, 2004, Perris Auto Speedway has hosted 267 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and forty-seven drivers have claimed “home track” victories. Ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all series drivers with fifty-one Perris wins and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012. This season, Ricky Lewis has topped four Perris features, David Gasper took the April 1st event, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm claimed the July 19th victory, R.J. Johnson topped the September 13th “So-Cal Showdown” and September 27th show, while Brody Roa won on October 18th. The complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Defending champion, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona heads to USAC/CRA’s “home track” with an 80-point lead over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson was the “Lafond Jar of Change Hard Charger” at Casa Grande’s “Western World Championships” finale with a ninth place run from twenty-third. To his credit, the multi-time Arizona champion has posted two feature wins, six Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Awards, eight heat race victories, eighteen top-10 finishes, and 75 feature laps led on the year. Currently tied with Ryan Bernal, Matt Mitchell, and “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams with eleven wins, the second generation driver will be looking to clinch the championship with a triumph at Perris.

Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis is second in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. The owner/driver of the #41 Mesilla Valley Transportation / Morris Family Farms DRC finished eleventh at the “Western World” finale after starting seventeenth. In his first full season with USAC/CRA, Lewis has eight feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 199 feature laps led on the year. Now tied with Bryan Clauson with twelve career USAC/CRA wins, Ricky will have his sights on a victory this Saturday night.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California ranks third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC, Williams raced from twenty-sixth to sixteenth at the Pinal County Fairgrounds after taking a provisional. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Access Systems Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, one C-Main win, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 16 feature lap led to his credit. Currently tied with Ryan Bernal, R.J. Johnson, and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins, “The Big Game Hunter” will be looking for his first victory of the year at Perris.

San Diego, California’s A.J. Bender sits fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the family owned #21 Rolls Scaffolding / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender drove from twenty-seventh to twenty-second at Central Arizona Raceway after taking a provisional. At press time, the former Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car winner has five heat race victories, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led in the campaign. This Saturday night, A.J. will have his sights on the second “home track” win of his career at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm of Yucaipa, California ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA championship standings. The driver of the Dino Napier #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC has had a tough season and skipped the “Western World Championships” To date, the veteran driver has one feature win, three heat race victories, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, twelve top-10 finishes, and 48 feature laps led on the year. Tommy is tied with “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, “Super” Rickie Gaunt, Justin Grant, “Showtime” Danny Sheridan, and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with eight victories and will be looking to add another win to his resume this Saturday.

Peoria, Arizona’s Connor Lundy leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors over Brecken Guerrero, Connor Speir, Brody Wake, Cole Wakim, Dayton Shelton, Lonnie Oliver, Blake Hendricks, Trenten Shelton, Heath Holdsclaw, Caleb Stelzig, Jacob Tuttle, Lonnie Hochstetler, Colt Treharn, Mark Hanson, Jeff Shelton, Josh Gillis, and Justin Kierce.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “Bullet” Blake Bower, David Gasper, Eddie Tafoya Jr., “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Verne Sweeney, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Logan Williams, Logan Calderwood, “The Honey Badger” Elexa Herrera, Jeff Dyer, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. General admission tickets (13 & over) are $35, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $30, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Lake Perris Fairgrounds charges $20 for parking. Advance tickets are available online for an additional fee, and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Factory Wraps, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, Silbermann Solar, WC Friend Company Access Systems, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 8-Ricky Lewis, 3-Logan Seavey, 2-David Gasper, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Kaleb Montgomery, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-J.J. Yeley.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 10-Matt Mitchell, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Brody Roa, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-R.J. Johnson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Ricky Lewis, 5-Tommy Malcolm, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-David Gasper, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 1-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Cody Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-1385, 2. Ricky Lewis-1305, 3. Austin Williams-1125, 4. A.J. Bender-1097, 5. Tommy Malcolm-991, 6. Charles Davis Jr.-962, 7. Blake Bower-954, 8. David Gasper-893, 9. Connor Lundy (R)-805, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-701, 11. Brody Roa-676, 12. Verne Sweeney-638, 13. Cody Williams-597, 14. Brecken Guerrero (R)-538, 15. Logan Williams-528, 16. Logan Calderwood-522, 17. Elexa Herrera-505, 18. Connor Speir (R)-480, 19. Jake Swanson-394, 20. Brody Wake (R)-372.