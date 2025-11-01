2025 USAC NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS TICKETS ﻿ON SALE NOW FOR DEC. 12 BANQUET

From USAC

You are invited to the 2025 USAC Night of Champions!

Join us at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis on Friday, December 12, to honor and recognize USAC’s 2025 titlists and special award recipients at the 70th annual Night of Champions.

Cocktail hour will begin at 6pm Eastern with the opening ceremonies starting at 6:30pm followed by dinner and the awards ceremony.

Please RSVP your ticket online at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2025-noc.

The RSVP deadline is Friday, December 5. Ticket prices will increase after that date. All tickets will be available for pick up at the Indiana Roof Ballroom on Friday night, December 12.

Night of Champions tickets are $75 apiece and include entry to the reception and dinner, plus two (2) drinks with each ticket. Children’s tickets are $40 each.

There will be no charge to attend the USAC .25 awards banquet, which will take place at 2pm Eastern on Friday, December 12, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. Light food and drinks will be served. This ticket is not valid for the Night of Champions event. Each National .25 Midget champion will receive one champion banner. Additional banners can be purchased for $25 each.

For all questions, please contact Nikki Klepper at nikki@usacnation.com.

WHO-WHAT-WHEN-WHERE?

WHAT: 70th Annual USAC Night of Champions

WHEN: Friday, December 12, 2025 – Cocktails at 6:00pm Eastern & Opening Ceremonies at 6:30pm Eastern

WHERE: Indiana Roof Ballroom, Indianapolis, Indiana – 140 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

RSVP: By December 5, 2025 (Prices increase after this date)