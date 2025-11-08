Ashton Torgerson Taking Talents to World of Outlaws in 2026 With Shark Racing

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 7, 2025) – A new rookie class is already taking shape for the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season, with Ashton Torgerson set to join the premier national tour full-time.

The 19-year-old’s first foray into a full national Sprint Car schedule, as a Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year contender, will also see the return of Shark Racing’s No. 1a to the World of Outlaws full-time.

“I’m grateful to even have this chance, and for Jacob and Bobby to give me the shot,” Torgerson said. “We kind of sat back and looked, and, you know, Bobby started this whole 1a racing, starting on the Outlaw tour, so we thought it was the place to go. Like I said, Bobby started it, Bobby ran the Outlaws, and now Bobby and Jacob believed in me. Now I get my shot and see what we can do with the Outlaws.”

Torgerson, of Medford, OR, joined Shark Racing earlier this year, and they immediately became a stout pairing. He won in his second start with the team during a 410 Sprint Car show at BAPS Motor Speedway – his first start at the track.

He continued to impress in national Sprint Car competition, starting fifth and finishing ninth in his first Kings Royal appearance. A few weeks later, he scored back-to-back top-10 finishes at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park, including a 10th-place finish in the most grueling Sprint Car race of the year – the Ironman 55.

Most recently, in September, he earned two top-five finishes in national Sprint Car competition, as well.

“They make me comfortable every night, helping me every night, making sure the car is right for me,” Torgerson said about working with the Shark Racing team. “There’s no pressure on me here, just what can we do to get better and move on to the next night, and I think it is great for Jacob (Allen) to have my back there and helping me out. Like I said, no pressure, and we learn as a team and try to get better as a team.”

Like many rising stars in motorsports, Torgerson is a graduate of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota. In his sole full-time year with the Series in 2024, he earned three wins and finished fourth in points.

Torgerson started racing when he was 4 years old, racing asphalt go-karts and even got the opportunity to race them in Italy as a representative for the United States at 9 years old. Then, he moved to dirt, racking up wins in Micro Sprints before moving to Midgets.

The return of Shark Racing’s No. 1a to the World of Outlaws puts both teams, Hall of Famer Bobby Allen built from the ground up, back on the tour together full-time for the first time since 2023. Jacob Allen, who still plays a key role in leading the No. 1a team, stepped out of the seat that year, opening the door for drivers like Torgerson to showcase their skills on a national level. Allen earned five victories with the World of Outlaws while driving the No. 1a.

