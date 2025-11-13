SOUTH AUSTRALIAN TITLES ON THE LINE

From Murray Bridge Speedway

Murray Bridge Speedway hosts a State Title double header this Saturday night, November 15, with the SA #1 to be decided for both Sprintcars and Speedcars.

A competitive field lines up in the Sprintcars, with Brock Hallett in fine form after winning both the Battle of the Bridge and the Australian Sprintcar Stampede earlier in the season. Queenslanders Lachlan McHugh, Dylan Menz, Randy Morgan and Kinser Claridge will also be in the mix and will take it right up to regulars Daniel Pestka, Matt Egel, Ryan Jones and Craig Vanderstelt. American Thomas ‘T-Mez’ Meseraull will also be amongst the action in the V39.

Similarly, Speedcars will be vying for their SA Championship, with current Australian Champion Kaidon Brown looking to add the SA #1 to his resume. The night will also double as Round 3 of the SA Blackjack Series, where it was Jack McCarthy who set the pace here in Rounds 1 & 2. Melissa Crouch has been in hot form in both the Speedcars and Wingless Sprints, while Nick Parker (VIC) and Tom Payet (WA) lead the interstate challenge.

Gates open at 4pm, with on track action from 5.30pm and racing from 6.30pm.

Event Info:

Saturday, November 15

SA Sprintcar Title

SA Speedcar Championship (Blackjack Series Rd 3)

Starting Times:

Pit Sign-In 1pm

Gates Open 4pm

Pit Party 1pm-4.30pm

Hot Laps/Qualifying 5.30pm

Racing 6.30pm

Tickets: www.speedwaytickets.com.au