The First Round Of Entrants Into The 40th Chili Bowl Nationals Powered by NOS Energy Has Been Released

TULSA, Okla. (November 18, 2025) Beating the pace set by the 2025 edition of the Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy by four days, the entry count for the 40th edition of “The World’s Greatest Midget Race” has reached the century mark, and thus signals the reveal of the first round of teams set to converge on the SageNet Center in January.

Sitting at 101 entries at the time of press, the entry that triggered the reveal was Oklahoma’s Frank Flud.

Driving again for Jody Rosenboom, Flud made his first appearance in Saturday’s feature event in 2025 after acing his way in through the first Ferguson Enterprises B-Features, climbing 23rd to 16th. Flud is one of several drivers who will race for Rosenboom, with Casey Friedrichsen, Cole Vanderheiden, Tye Wilke, and Netherlands’ shoe, Wout Hoffmans, all carrying Rosy’s Raceland livery.

Having a banner year in 2025, Matt Wood Racing will field a half-dozen cars, with the lineup again including preliminary night winner Landon Brooks, who placed fifth on Saturday, and third-place finisher Shane Golobic. Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman, along with Colby Copeland and Ryan Bernal, are also returning, with Austin Wood joining the team after competing with Rick Horn in 2025.

A glance through the list also finds NASCAR’s Alex Bowman again serving as car owner, with USAC starts C.J. Leary and Briggs Danner behind the wheel, as well as prelim night winning car owner, Matt Seymour, again brining Tim Buckwalter and Hank Davis back to battle.

Making the commitment with Reinbold-Underwood motorsports, Late Model star, Ricky Thornton, Jr. will be hoping for clear skies, as the champion of the regular season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be sprinting between Tulsa Expo Raceway and Central Arizona Raceway, where he will take part in the Wild West Shootout.

While a past champion has not entered as of yet, the current list of entries includes 18 past feature starters and 18 event rookies with a diverse lineup of drivers from 82 cities, 20 states, and four countries (USA, AUST., NL, NZ).

With several teams focusing their attention out west with the USAC NOS Energy Midget National Championship, the list of drivers will expand quickly in the coming weeks, especially as the early entry deadline comes into focus in December.

As of November 18, 2025, the list of entrants is as follows:

1M (R)-Dodge Carlbert-Palmetto, FL

1Z-Justin Zimmerman-Athens, TX

2AZ (R)-Grant Schaadt-San Tan Valley, AZ

2F-Casey Friedrichsen-Arthur, IA

2MD-TBA

3 (R)-Gage Trube-Blue Springs, MO

3D-Darin Naida-Adrian, MI

4K-Gunnar Setser-Columbus, IN

4P-Jason McDougal-Broken Arrow, OK

4X-TBA

4Y-Jett Yantis-Bakersfield, CA

5U-Michael Faccinto-Hanford, CA

6G-Ethan Mitchell-Mooresville, NC

7-Shannon McQueen-Bakersfield, CA

7B-TBA

7D-Michelle Decker-Guthrie, OK

7G (R)-Parker Perry-North Vernon, IN

7TX-Kyle Jones-Kennedale, TX

7U-TBA

7X-Thomas Meseraull-San Jose, CA

7ZP (R)-Zoe Pearce-Melbourne, VIC (Australia)

9B-Brian Schwabauer-Hastings, NE

9U-Kameron Key-Warrensburg, MO

10K (R)-Jordan Knight-Wright, KS

11A-Andrew Felker-Carl Junction, MO

14E-Kris Carroll-Claremore, OK

14F-TBA

14K-Kevin Thomas Jr-Cullman, AL

14L-TBA

14J-Wout Hoffmans-Boxmeer, NB (Netherlands)

15V-Cole Vanderheiden-Papillion, NE

17A-Austin Wood-Sacramento, CA

17DC (R)-Drake Cardey-Riverside, CA

17W-Shane Golobic-Fremont, CA

19A-Hayden Reinbold-Chandler, AZ

19R-Ricky Thornton Jr-Chandler, AZ

19S-TBA

19T-Mitchell Moles-Raisin City, CA

20-Tadd Holliman-Murray, NE

21-Daryn Pittman-Owasso, OK

21D-Justin Dickerson-Pittsboro, IN

22M-TBA

22X-Steven Shebester-Mustang, OK

23S-Kyle Simon-Covington, OH

26-Corbin Rueschenberg-Mesa, AZ

27G-Steve Gresham-Seymour, IN

27X-Kalib Henry-Sacramento, CA

27W-Colby Copeland-Roseville, CA

28B-Brandon Mattox-Terre Haute, IN

28J-Joe Perry-Billings, MT

29-Tim Buckwalter-Douglassville, PA

29S-Hank Davis-Sand Springs, OK

30 (R)-Matt Johnson-St. Peter, MN

32A-Alex Sewell-Broken Arrow, OK

32J-Jason Tessier-Broken Arrow, OK

40-Max Adams-Loomis, CA

40B-Josh Bilicki-Menominee Falls, WI

40M-TBA

40S-Jace Sparks-Crystal Lake, IL

40X-TBA

41AU-John Murdie-Darwin, NT (Australia)

42K-Kevin Battefeld-Lewistown, IL

44 (R)-Danny Sams III-North Port, FL

44K (R)-Jakeb Boxell-Zanesville, IN

44R-Branigan Roark-Lincoln, MO

45B-Bradley Cox-Burkburnett, TX

50-Daniel Adler-St. Louis, MO

51B-Joe B. Miller-Millersville, MO

51F-Braden Chiaramonte-El Cajon, CA

51T-Cole Tinsley-Bonne Terre, MO

54-Matt Westfall-Pleasant Hill, OH

54S (R)-Seth Shebester-Pauls Valley, OK

55B (R)-Ryan Bowers-Nowthen, MN

55i-Briggs Danner-Allentown, PA

55X-C.J. Leary-Greenfield, IN

56-Bill Johnson-St. Peter, MN

57K-Kevin Studley-Plainfield, IN

57W-Landon Brooks-Rio Oso, CA

60C-TBA

60X-Dillon Welch-Carmel, IN

65 (R)-Ben Covich-Auckland, NZ

66B (R)-Broedy Graham-Bakersfield, CA

68T-TJ Smith-Fresno, CA

68W-Jake Andreotti-Castro Valley, CA

72W-Tye Wilke-Detroit Lakes, MN

75-Mario Clouser-Auburn, IL

75W-Will Armitage-Athens, IL

75X (R)-Kaleb Johnson-Sioux Falls, SD

77A (R)-Preston Norbury-Chino Valley, AZ

77S (R)-Dayton Shelton-Prescott, AZ

81F-Frank Flud-Pryor, OK

87W-Ryan Bernal-Hollister, CA

88P (R)-Tony Penick-El Reno, OK

91-Jeff Stasa-Kingman, KS

91B-Kevin Bayer-Bixby, OK

91X-Danny Wood-Norman, OK

94-Hayden Wise-Huntersville, NC

95-Chris Andrews-Tulsa, OK

97B-Brandon Lewis-Broken Arrow, OK

97P-Ryker Pace-Collinsville, OK

118-Tyler Hewitt-Marion, IN

(R) Denotes Event Rookie

Detailed list is posted at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Early entry is $150 through December 5, 2025. Starting December 6, 2025,, the cost per entry goes up to $200. If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a current W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be given a qualifying night.

Entering online at http://www.chilibowl.com and emailing to chilibowlentries@gmail.com is the preferred method of entry.

If mailing, send to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, and by fax to (918) 836-5517. The entry form will be mailed to the current competitor database, and is posted for download at https://www.chilibowl.com/resources.

A reminder that competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 12-17, 2026, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals

When: January 12-17, 2026

Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Event Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Event Entry:

November 5, 2025 – December 5, 2025 – $150/entry

December 6, 2025 – January 16, 2026 – $200/entry

Online: www.chilibowl.com

Email: chilibowlentries@gmail.com

Ticket Information:

Four-Day: $245

Five-Day: $305

Six-Day: $365

Prices do not include tax (8.517%) or shipping. One to ten sets of tickets will be $10, 11 to 20 sets of tickets will be $12, with 21 sets or more being $15 to ship. All international orders are held in Will Call. Orders are not accepted via Email or Social Media.

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2026

Instagram: cbnationals

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet

