Increased Purses, 19 Different Tracks Highlight 2026 Great Lakes Super Sprints Schedule

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) have released the 2026 season schedule. The calendar features 33 confirmed shows from April through Labor Day weekend, with special events sanctioned by GLSS after the Championship weekend. In addition to the standard, $2,500 to win and $400 to start, multiple $5,000 to win shows are on the horizon as well.

The 11th season of GLSS competition begins as it has the past three seasons, with a co-sanctioned event with USCS at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN. Friday and Saturday, April 10th & 11th, GLSS & USCS will travel outside of their traditional markets and converge on I-75 Raceway for a special two-day showdown. The sanctioning bodies will split their formats between the Friday and Saturday shows.

The regional schedule unfolds the following weekend with a return to Indiana’s Montpelier Motor Speedway in Montpelier, IN. GLSS has been absent from Montpelier since the 2018 season, when eventual series champion Dustin Daggett went to victory lane, echoing the race and championship win from Jared Horstman the uear prior. The Montpelier show on Saturday, April 18th will also serve as the opening weekend for the GLSS South Division season.

The GLSS North Division begins the following weekend with a doubleheader in Michigan. I-96 Speedway opens up the Michigan season on Friday, April 24th, alongside DIRTcar UMP Late Models and IMCA Modifieds. Then, Crystal Motor Speedway welcomes GLSS for the first time on Saturday, April 25th. A return to the GLSS South region is Friday, May 1st, to help open the season at Limaland Motorsports Park. An event To Be Announced is anticipated on Saturday, May 2nd.

On Friday, May 8th, GLSS unloads for the first of two visits to West Michigan’s Hartford Speedway. An event originally announced for May 9th at Shadyhill Speedway has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 16th, following a $5,000 to win stop at Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, May 15th as part of the Run for the Rabbit. GLSS will bring Sprint Cars back to Shadyhill Speedway for the first time in several seasons, one night after Limaland hosts the first increased purse event of the season.

Ohio and Michigan are splitting custody of Memorial Day Weekend in 2026. The holiday weekend starts on Friday, May 22nd at Limaland Motorsports Park for the Annual Memorial Cup. Then, GLSS joins the holiday traffic going north, stopping along the way at Crystal Motor Speedway. Friday, May 29th GLSS returns to I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan for a Friday night showdown ahead of High Limit Racing’s return to Michigan on Saturday night.

Limaland Motorsports Park is back on the schedule for Friday, June 5th, ahead of a highly anticipated show at Lawrenceburg Speedway on Saturday, June 6th. Many fans and drivers are looking forward to a return to Lawrenceburg after last year’s race was rained out. June continues with a trip to Tri City Motor Speedway in Auburn, Michigan on Friday, June 12th, ahead of the first trip to Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 13th.

The international weekend for GLSS is Friday and Saturday, June 26th and 27th. GLSS will head to Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario, Canada on Friday before hitting Buxton Speedway on Saturday. GLSS will celebrate America’s Independence on Friday, July 3rd at Limaland Motorsports Park.

Another new stop on the GLSS calendar is scheduled for Friday, July 10th, when Circle City Raceway in Metro Indianapolis, IN welcomes Winged 360 Sprint cars for the first time. Then on Saturday, July 11th, Waynesfield Raceway Park brings in GLSS for a can’t miss show. July 17th, Limaland Motorsports Park is scheduled to host GLSS before another $5,000 to win weekend on Friday, July 24th at I-96 Speedway. Crystal Motor Speedway welcomes GLSS back on Saturday, July 25th.

Eldora Speedway kicks off the month of August on Saturday, August 1st for Family Fireworks Night. It’s back to I-96 Speedway on Friday, August 7th before a trip to Michigan’s Thumb Region and Silver Bullet Speedway on Saturday, August 8th. Hartford Speedway and Butler Motor Speedway share the weekend of August 14th & 15th. Joining the list of new tracks on the 2026 schedule is Mansfield Speedway on Friday, August 28th. Resurrected for racing for the first time in nearly a decade, GLSS will bring 360 Sprint Cars back to Mansfield before the GLSS South Region Championship on Saturday, August 29th at Millstream Speedway.

The GLSS North Division and overall Tour Championship conclude Labor Day Weekend with a return to Winston Speedway in Rothbury, Michigan, on Friday, September 4th. Winston, like Mansfield, is opening the gates again after being closed for a few seasons. Saturday’s show, which will stay in Michigan, is still being finalized, while the 2026 Champions will be crowned at Crystal Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 6th.

New in 2026, the GLSS Tour Champion has a guaranteed starting spot in the Northern 360 Nationals at Ohsweken Speedway. Aside from the potential $10K Championship prize money, the 2026 GLSS Tour Champion knows they have a payout of $2,000 (Canadian) waiting for them during Northern 360 Nationals weekend, September 18th & 19th. Finally, GLSS wraps up the season with a non-points event on Friday, September 25th at Eldora Speedway as part of the 4-Crown Nationals. In 2025, over 40 cars were on hand for the 4-Crown Nationals, with Daison Pursley nearly sweeping the weekend after winning with GLSS, and all four USAC sanctions.

Additional schedule details, including pending TBAs, and additional payout information will be released in the coming weeks. Full 2026 Championship Payout details will be released at the 2025 Championship Awards Banquet on Saturday, January 3rd. For more details on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, log onto www.GreatLakesSuperSprints.com and follow the Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.