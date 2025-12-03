JOB FINISHED FOR McINTOSH! 2025 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET REVIEW

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (December 2, 2025)………Resilience was at the forefront of Cannon McIntosh’s ascension to the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in 2025.

One year after finishing as the runner-up in the series standings, the Bixby, Oklahoma native climbed to the top after leading the series with five victories, 14 top-fives and 19 top-tens at the wheel of his Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/Mobil 1 – Toyota – Curb Records/LynK/Speedway Toyota No. 71K.

By a 44-point margin, McIntosh became the third Oklahoman to capture the USAC National Midget crown following Christopher Bell (2013) and Daison Pursley (2024), who McIntosh finished as a runner-up to in the standings one year ago.

Meanwhile, McIntosh also provided Keith Kunz Motorsports its record-extending 13th USAC National Midget entrant title. For Curb-Agajanian, their latest entrant title is their 11th.

Since returning to KKM in 2024, McIntosh has accumulated eight wins, 29 top-fives and 39 top-tens in a total of 46 feature starts, a consistent run that saw him win more often (5) than he finished outside the top-ten (4) throughout the 2025 campaign. Mission accomplished.

“(Crew chief) Beau (Binder) and I sat down and talked about our goals and what we needed to do to accomplish them,” McIntosh explained. “I just took it one race at a time and I felt like we struggled at the beginning and just learned from every race as we went on. We had our down moments but I feel like that’s when we came out and did our best, whether it was winning or just running up front the next time out.”

That seemed to be a reoccurring theme for the 22-year-old McIntosh. In May in Belleville, Kansas, McIntosh tangled with his championship nemesis, Justin Grant, while battling for second on the first of two nights on the short track. Restarting at the tail, he charged back from 22nd to finish fifth! One night later at Belleville, he bounced back to take the victory.

In July at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a mishap relegated him to a 21st place finish on the opening night of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors. On the next night at IMS, misfortune seemingly continued after flipping wildly in his heat race. After repairs, he came back to win the semi-feature. Starting 19th in the feature, it seemed to be a long shot to win it, but don’t tell that to Cannon. After passing teammate Jacob Denney with two laps remaining, McIntosh had earned a $20,039 prize while becoming the first multi-time BC39 winner. The +18 run proved to be the biggest charge of the series season by any driver.

“We were really good at being resilient and overcoming bad nights,” McIntosh noted. “When I look back at the BC39, on the first night, we struggled, stalled the car and ended up in the back. When we came back the next night, I was scratching my head. I knew the car was capable, and then we went out and won it. That’s the moment I knew this team was capable of doing this.”

Prior to his BC39 triumph, McIntosh stood a distant 106 points out of the championship lead behind Justin Grant and Kale Drake. That just so happened to be when Cannon was at his best as he strung together seven consecutive podium finishes that resulted in another pair of victories during Mid-America Midget Week at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex and Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway, the latter of which was worth a cool $10,000.

In a mere five races, McIntosh had erased a 106-point deficit to reign at the top of the standings following his Jefferson County win. After initially pulling away to a 39-point edge, the first event of November’s Golden State Invasion at Placerville Speedway’s Hangtown 100 had shrunk McIntosh’s lead to three over Grant.

But when the walls began to close in on McIntosh, he responded. He won the next race out, this time at Merced Speedway’s Midget Madness, and subsequently, stretched out his lead over Grant, a lead he did not relinquish. In fact, the Merced win was monumental as it provided car owner Keith Kunz his 200th career USAC national victory across the three divisions (Midget, Sprint Car, Silver Crown).

“It was those bad moments that really helped us do what we had to do,” McIntosh acknowledged. “But we weren’t going down without a fight. We were down a lot of points but we just kind of forgot about that and decided to go out and start clicking off wins and podiums, and I think we went on a streak of seven podiums in a row. That got us right back in the fight. We were just not even thinking about it and just going out and racing.”

Behind every winning driver is a winning crew, and McIntosh is no exception.

“These guys worked really hard all year – Beau (Binder), Phil (Zubizareta) and Spencer (Rolenc) – that was our core group throughout the entire season,” McIntosh said. It took all these pieces to make it happen along with Pete Willoughby and Keith Kunz. it’s an honor to do this for them. These guys stayed confident in me and I stayed confident in them all the time. That’s what did it. Belief in ourselves and belief in the group that we have. I definitely couldn’t have done it without these guys.”

Elsewhere, Justin Grant led the points longer than any other driver on the circuit, topping the standings for 12 races throughout the first half of the season. He won three times, including April’s Kokomo Grand Prix at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway where he set a new record by winning across all three USAC national divisions quicker than any driver in series history. He won again in his next outing at Belleville, then scored the opening night of the BC39 at IMS en route to a runner-up points finish for the third time in his career, also doing so in 2022 and 2023. He also led all series drivers with three fast qualifying times.

Kevin Thomas Jr. equaled a career best finish in the USAC National Midget points by taking third in the standings a full decade after also finishing third in 2015. Despite no wins, he tied McIntosh for the series lead with 19 top-ten results, while garnering four second place finishes at Circle City, Bloomington and Eldora twice. He did accrue the most heat race victories of the season as well, amassing eight.

Jacob Denney continued his rise up the rankings with three wins and a career best fourth place finish in the standings. His first USAC start for the KKM team resulted in victory in the season opener at Kokomo after starting 17th! That erased a drought of 48 series starts without a win. Furthermore, he won twice during USAC Indiana Midget Week in June at Paragon and then continued his prowess at Kokomo with his second of the win there to close out IMW.

Kale Drake finished fifth in the standings, starting off the year by winning back-to-back in extremely superstitious fashion. On the way to Sweet Springs, he paid $22.22 for gas, then drew pill #22, then put on 22 tear-offs before the feature. For good measure, he led the final two laps of the feature to earn his second career series win. In fact, he won – you guessed it – two times overall this season, including at Circle City in June. His second place finish at Kokomo clinched him the $15,000 USAC Indiana Midget Week championship by – wait for it – a 22-point margin. You can’t make this stuff up.

Gavin Miller experienced a breakout year, winning three times in a four-race span during the late summer months. After 763 days and 56 races without a USAC victory, he returned to victory lane at Jefferson County, then did it again twice on Labor Day weekend by scoring at Bloomington, then grabbing the prestigious 40th Firemen’s Nationals at Wisconsin’s Angell Park Speedway worth $10,000.

Logan Seavey also posted a victory in November at Merced’s Chase Johnson Classic and led all drivers with 115 laps led. Drake Edwards became a first-time USAC National Midget winner during the Chad McDaniel Memorial at Kansas’ Mitchell County Fairgrounds. Fellow Arizonan Hayden Reinbold also became a first-time series victor in September at Eldora in what was his 101st career series start, which occurred on the very same night he also earned his first career fast qualifying time with the series.

Non-championship contenders, but midget racing masters, also dropped in on occasion to flex their muscles. Daison Pursley’s historic September night at Eldora saw him perform a USAC sweep of the 4-Crown Nationals by winning the Silver Crown, Sprint Car and Midget portions of the program in a single $45,000 night. He backed that up in the next series round at Placerville’s Hangtown 100 where late-race contact between him and Kyle Larson for the lead led to a deafening chorus of boo birds. Yet, it was another $20,000 payday for Pursley.

Buddy Kofoid won the $12,500-to-win Jason Leffler Memorial at the event’s new home of Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway in November, utilizing essentially the same team and car number that Leffler used to win his first USAC National Midget title in 1997. At Ventura, Corey Day closed out the year by becoming the youngest back-to-back winner in the 84-year history of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame, which was worth $15,000.

Steven Snyder Jr. was named USAC National Midget MPI Rookie of the Year after finishing eighth in the standings with a pair of second place results at Kokomo and Placerville. Gunnar Setser, another impressive Rookie, finished 10th in the standings with a best result of fifth at Sweet Springs.

Also of note, Jerry Coons Jr. and his son, Cale Coons, each started both features at Belleville in May, making it one of the rare occasions a father has competed against his son in a USAC National Midget feature, joining Ted & Gene Hartley, Danny & George Kladis, Don & Rich Vogler, Bob & Bobby Wente, Bob & Terry Wente, Buddie & Trevor Boys, Jim & Ted Hines, Norm & Travis Young, Leon & Brady Bacon, Ryan & Randy Oerter, Ryan & Ashley Oerter and Joe & Clinton Boyles.

For the first time in series history, one team occupied the top four finishing positions of a feature event. In 2025, it happened twice for the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports team, in April at Belleville and again in November at Merced.

In a statistical oddity in August at Bloomington, every race conducted during the program was won by a car sporting the number 97. Zach Wigal scored the first heat race win in Pat O’Dell’s No. 97x. The second race victory was captured by Kale Drake in the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97K. Gavin Miller, aboard his Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 97, finished off the preliminaries with a win in heat race three, then completed the night as the feature victor.

Nine drivers started all 23 feature events: Jacob Denney, Drake Edwards, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Hayden Reinbold, Gunnar Setser, Steven Snyder Jr. and Kevin Thomas Jr. Overall, 107 drivers started a USAC National Midget feature in 2025.

2025 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Cannon McIntosh

Entrant Champion: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K

Most Wins: Cannon McIntosh (5)

Rookie of the Year: Steven Snyder Jr. (8th)

Most Laps Led: 115-Logan Seavey

Most Top-Fives: 14-Cannon McIntosh

Most Top-Tens: 19-Cannon McIntosh & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 3-Justin Grant

Most Heat Race Wins: 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.

Most Feature Starts: 23-Jacob Denney, Drake Edwards, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Hayden Reinbold, Gunnar Setser, Steven Snyder Jr. & Kevin Thomas Jr.

Biggest Charge of the Year: Jul 2: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (19th to 1st)

2025 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Apr 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Apr 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (CB Industries #87)

May 16: Belleville Short Track – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Justin Grant (CB Industries #87)

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Belleville, KS

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

May 18: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO

WINNER: Kale Drake (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

Jun 3: (I) Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kale Drake (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97K)

Jun 4: (I) Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jun 8: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Jacob Denney (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

Jul 1: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (CB Industries #87)

Jul 2: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Speedway, IN

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Jul 8: (M) Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Sweet Springs, MO

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Jul 9: (M) Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Beloit, KS

WINNER: Drake Edwards (CB Industries #83)

Jul 11: (M) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Gavin Miller (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

Jul 12: (M) Jefferson County Speedway – Fairbury, NE

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Aug 29: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Gavin Miller Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97

Aug 31: Angell Park Speedway – Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Gavin Miller (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97)

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Hayden Reinbold (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Nov 15: (G) Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

WINNER: Daison Pursley (CB Industries #86)

Nov 21: (G) Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

WINNER: Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

Nov 22: (G) Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Abacus Racing #57)

Nov 25: (G) Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Bakersfield, CA

WINNER: Buddy Kofoid (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71)

Nov 29: (G) Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

WINNER: Corey Day (Willie Kahne #4K)

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(I) represents an Indiana Midget Week event

(M) represents a Mid-America Midget Week event

(G) represents a Golden State Invasion event

2025 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1432 Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, Oklahoma

2 1388 Justin Grant, Ione, California

3 1385 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Alabama

4 1383 Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio

5 1252 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

6 1233 Gavin Miller, Allentown, Pennsylvania

7 1212 Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

8 1192 Steven Snyder Jr. (R), Rising Sun, Maryland

9 1144 Drake Edwards, Peoria, Arizona

10 1003 Gunnar Setser (R), Columbus, Indiana

11 992 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

12 842 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Oklahoma

13 766 Cale Coons (R), Greencastle, Indiana

14 605 Brecken Reese (R), Canyon, Texas

15 599 Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas

16 541 Jakeb Boxell (R), Zanesville, Indiana

17 445 Karter Sarff, Mason City, Illinois

18 416 Mack Leopard (R), Beavercreek, Ohio

19 374 Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, North Carolina

20 373 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, California

21 327 Zach Wigal, Belpre, Ohio

22 314 Colton Robinson (R), Titusville, Florida

23 222 Chelby Hinton (R), Dubberly, Louisiana

24 215 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Illinois

25 198 Corbin Rueschenberg (R), Mesa, Arizona

26 189 Brandon Carr (R), Sheffield, United Kingdom

27 170 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Indiana

28 137 Zack Merritt (R), Greeley, Colorado

29 112 Garrett Benson (R), Concordia, Missouri

30 107 Frankie Guerrini (R), San Rafael, California

31 105 Jerry Coons Jr., Tucson, Arizona

32 96 K.J. Snow (R), Kingsburg, California

33 82 Cord Kisthardt (R), Hershey, Pennsylvania

34 78 Bradley Cox (R), Burkburnett, Texas

35 61 Caiden Warren (R), Eaton, Colorado

36 59 Trey Zorn (R), Russell, Kansas

37 58 Chris Hartman (R), Boulder, Colorado

38 40 Blake Brannon (R), Morgan Hill, California

39 40 Tom Payet (R), Perth, Western Australia

40 40 Jake Robinson (R), Perth, Western Australia

41 40 Mathew Radisich (R), Auckland, New Zealand

42 30 Dylan Doyle (R), Brighton, Colorado

43 20 Adam Taylor (R), Wheatfield, Indiana

(R) represents a USAC National Midget Rookie

2025 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 1432 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Indiana (#71K)

2 1388 CB Industries, Mooresville, North Carolina (#87)

3 1385 4 Kings Racing, Battle Creek, Michigan (#14)

4 1383 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Indiana (#67)

5 1252 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Indiana (#97K)

6 1233 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Indiana (#97)

7 1212 Abacus Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#57)

8 1192 RMS Racing, New Lenox, Illinois (#4)

9 1144 CB Industries, Mooresville, North Carolina (#83)

10 1091 CB Industries, Mooresville, North Carolina (#86)

11 1001 Kevin Arnold, Columbus, Indiana (#43)

12 992 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Arizona (#19AZ)

13 696 Dooling Autosports/Curb-Agajanian, Freeport, Texas (#63)

14 599 Joyner Motorsports, Concordia, Kansas (#27x)

15 541 4 Kings Racing, Battle Creek, Michigan (#14JB)

16 426 Tim Engler, Princeton, Indiana (#7x)

17 355 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Indiana (#67K)

18 339 Bundy Built Motorsports, Mooresville, North Carolina (#19m)

19 297 Karter Sarff Racing, Mason City, Illinois (#21K)

20 246 Central Motorsports, Edmond, Oklahoma (#85)

21 232 Pat O’Dell, Rochester, Illinois (#97x)

22 222 Klatt Enterprises, Hastings, Nebraska (#4B)

23 199 Cornell Racing Stables, Monee, Illinois (#8)

24 198 Scott Rueschenberg, Mesa, Arizona (#26)

25 189 Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Indiana (#98K)

26 179 Tim Engler, Princeton, Indiana (#7s)

27 170 Glenn Styres Racing, Ohsweken, Ontario (#3G)

28 137 Ryan Oerter, Ellicott, Colorado (#43m)

29 110 F & F Racing, Indianapolis, Indiana (#63G)

30 82 Cord Kisthardt, Hershey, Pennsylvania (#21K)

31 78 Lonnie Cox, Elbert, Colorado (#45)

32 40 Paul Brannon, Morgan Hill, California (#40)

33 40 Bennett Motorsport, Perth, Western Australia (#7AU)

34 40 Paul Robinson, Perth, Western Australia (#8AU)

35 40 Out & About Racing, Safety Beach, Victoria (#17NZ)

36 30 Nick Poe, Centerville, Ohio (#2B)

37 20 Adam Taylor Racing, Wheatfield, Indiana (#7T)

2025 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 1192 Steven Snyder Jr., Rising Sun, Maryland

2 1003 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, Indiana

3 766 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

4 605 Brecken Reese, Canyon, Texas

5 541 Jakeb Boxell, Zanesville, Indiana

6 416 Mack Leopard, Beavercreek, Ohio

7 314 Colton Robinson, Titusville, Florida

8 222 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

9 198 Corbin Rueschenberg, Mesa, Arizona

10 189 Brandon Carr, Sheffield, United Kingdom

11 137 Zack Merritt, Greeley, Colorado

12 112 Garrett Benson, Concordia, Missouri

13 107 Frankie Guerrini, San Rafael, California

14 96 K.J. Snow, Kingsburg, California

15 82 Cord Kisthardt, Hershey, Pennsylvania

16 78 Bradley Cox, Burkburnett, Texas

17 61 Caiden Warren, Eaton, Colorado

18 59 Trey Zorn, Russell, Kansas

19 58 Chris Hartman, Boulder, Colorado

20 40 Blake Brannon, Morgan Hill, California

21 40 Tom Payet, Perth, Western Australia

22 40 Jake Robinson, Perth, Western Australia

23 40 Mathew Radisich, Auckland, New Zealand

24 30 Dylan Doyle, Brighton, Colorado

25 20 Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Indiana

2025 USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

5-Cannon McIntosh (May 17 at the Belleville Short Track, Jul 2 at The Dirt Track at IMS, Jul 8 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, Jul 12 at Jefferson County Speedway & Nov 21 at Merced Speedway)

3-Jacob Denney (Apr 26 at Kokomo Speedway, Jun 4 at Paragon Speedway & Jun 8 at Kokomo Speedway)

3-Justin Grant (Apr 27 at Kokomo Speedway, May 16 at the Belleville Short Track & Jul 1 at The Dirt Track at IMS)

3-Gavin Miller (Jul 11 at Jefferson County Speedway, Aug 29 at Bloomington Speedway & Aug 31 at Angell Park Speedway)

2-Kale Drake (May 18 at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex & Jun 3 at Circle City Raceway)

2-Daison Pursley (Sep 20 at Eldora Speedway & Nov 15 at Placerville Speedway)

1-Corey Day (Nov 29 at Ventura Raceway)

1-Drake Edwards (Jul 9 at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds)

1-Buddy Kofoid (Nov 25 at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway)

1-Hayden Reinbold (Sep 18 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Logan Seavey (Nov 22 at Merced Speedway)

FEATURE LAPS LED

115-Logan Seavey

111-Jacob Denney

110-Justin Grant

99-Corey Day

92-Gavin Miller

76-Cannon McIntosh

52-Kyle Larson

45-Buddy Kofoid

42-Drake Edwards & Kevin Thomas Jr.

26-Kale Drake

21-Riley Kreisel & Daison Pursley

18-Hayden Reinbold

6-Steven Snyder Jr.

2-Brecken Reese

TOP-5 FEATURE FINISHES

14-Cannon McIntosh

12-Jacob Denney & Justin Grant

10-Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-Kale Drake & Logan Seavey

7-Gavin Miller

6-Drake Edwards & Steven Snyder Jr.

5-Daison Pursley

3-Buddy Kofoid

2-Jakeb Boxell, Corey Day & Hayden Reinbold

1-Jake Andreotti, Landon Brooks, Tanner Carrick, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Shane Golobic, Kyle Jones, Riley Kreisel, Kyle Larson, Carson Macedo, Thomas Meseraull, Justin Peck, Brecken Reese, Karter Sarff, Gunnar Setser, K.J. Snow & Zach Wigal

TOP-10 FEATURE FINISHES

19-Cannon McIntosh & Kevin Thomas Jr.

17-Jacob Denney & Justin Grant

16-Kale Drake, Gavin Miller & Logan Seavey

13-Drake Edwards

12-Steven Snyder Jr.

9-Daison Pursley

8-Gunnar Setser

7-Hayden Reinbold

6-Karter Sarff

4-Jakeb Boxell & Kyle Jones

3-Landon Brooks, Cale Coons, Buddy Kofoid, Brecken Reese & Zach Wigal

2-Tanner Carrick, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Carson Macedo, Thomas Meseraull, Justin Peck & Colton Robinson

1-Jake Andreotti, Jerry Coons Jr., Colby Copeland, Briggs Danner, Andrew Felker, Shane Golobic, Rylan Gray, Chelby Hinton, Riley Kreisel, Kyle Larson, Mack Leopard, Ethan Mitchell, K.J. Snow, Ricky Thornton Jr., Austin Wood & Jett Yantis

HONEST ABE ROOFING FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

3-Justin Grant

2-Jacob Denney, Karter Sarff & Logan Seavey

1-Tanner Carrick, Drake Edwards, Kyle Larson, Mack Leopard, Carson Macedo, Cannon McIntosh, Daison Pursley, Hayden Reinbold, Steven Snyder Jr. & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2025 USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FAST QUALIFIERS

Apr 26: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant – 13.285

Apr 27: Kokomo Speedway – Drake Edwards – 13.013

May 16: Belleville Short Track – Jacob Denney – 11.994

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Justin Grant – 12.194

May 18: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Cannon McIntosh – 11.746

Jun 3: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant – 12.482

Jun 4: Paragon Speedway – Karter Sarff – 14.833

Jun 8: Kokomo Speedway – Karter Sarff – 13.252

Jul 8: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Logan Seavey – 11.692

Jul 9: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Logan Seavey – 12.332

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway – Mack Leopard – 10.945

Aug 29: Bloomington Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. – 11.852

Aug 31: Angell Park Speedway – Jacob Denney – 14.203

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – Hayden Reinbold – 16.072

Nov 15: Placerville Speedway – Kyle Larson – 11.487

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Tanner Carrick – 11.845

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Steven Snyder Jr. – 12.555

Nov 25: Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Carson Macedo – 14.512

Nov 29: Ventura Raceway – Daison Pursley – 12.140

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS: (Presented by Cook Out, K1 RaceGear, USAC Gear & Car IQ)

8-Kevin Thomas Jr.

7-Kale Drake & Steven Snyder Jr.

5-Jacob Denney, Justin Grant & Daison Pursley

4-Cale Coons, Drake Edwards & Thomas Meseraull

3-Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Ethan Mitchell & Hayden Reinbold

2-Chelby Hinton, Brecken Reese, Logan Seavey, Gunnar Setser & Zach Wigal

1-Jakeb Boxell, Bradley Cox, Kyle Cummins, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Shane Golobic, Rylan Gray, Kyle Jones, Mack Leopard, Mitchel Moles, Michael Pickens, Colton Robinson, Corbin Rueschenberg, Karter Sarff & Austin Wood

SEMI WINS: (Presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts)

2-Kyle Jones, Cannon McIntosh & Hayden Reinbold

1-Landon Brooks, Cale Coons, Colby Copeland, Don Droud Jr., Colton Robinson, Karter Sarff, Logan Seavey, Steven Snyder Jr., Ricky Thornton Jr. & Zach Wigal

FEATURE STARTS

23-Jacob Denney, Drake Edwards, Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Hayden Reinbold, Gunnar Setser, Steven Snyder Jr. & Kevin Thomas Jr.

22-Kale Drake

21-Logan Seavey

20-Cale Coons

16-Brecken Reese

15-Kyle Jones & Daison Pursley

12-Jakeb Boxell

11-Mack Leopard

10-Ethan Mitchell & Karter Sarff

9-Thomas Meseraull

8-Colton Robinson

7-Zach Daum, Chelby Hinton, Corbin Rueschenberg & Zach Wigal

5-Brandon Carr

4-Jake Andreotti, Kyle Cummins, Corey Day, Ronnie Gardner, Buddy Kofoid, Carson Macedo, Zack Merritt, Michael Pickens & Blake Spicer

3-Lance Bennett, Garrett Benson, Landon Brooks, Tanner Carrick, Mark Chisholm, Braxton Cummings, Frankie Guerrini, Justin Peck, Caden Sarale & Jett Yantis

2-Chris Baue, Jason Bennett, Kaylee Bryson, Steve Buckwalter, Jerry Coons Jr., Bradley Cox, Michael Faccinto, Andrew Felker, Ty Gibbs, Rylan Gray, Sam Johnson, Tim Kent, Kameron Key, Cord Kisthardt, Riley Kreisel, Kyle Larson, Michael Magic, Trey Marcham, Shannon McQueen, Mitchel Moles, K.J. Snow, Chase Stockon, Ricky Thornton Jr., Caiden Warren, Trent Way, Chad Winfrey, Austin Wood & J.J. Yeley

1-Chris Andrews, Emerson Axsom, Jonathan Beason, Dan Bennett, Trevor Cline, Colby Copeland, Briggs Danner, Justin Dickerson, Don Droud Jr., Santino Ferrucci, Dalten Gabbard, Shane Golobic, Broedy Graham, Mason Hannagan, Chris Hartman, Luke Icke, Parker Jones, Jordan Kinser, Kaiden Manders, Chase McDermand, Ashley Oerter, Branigan Roark, Daniel Robinson, Jeff Schindler, Brian Schwabauer, T.J. Smith, Connor Speir, Bryan Stanfill, Jeff Stasa, John Webster, Cody Weisensel, Garet Williamson, Dusty Young & Trey Zorn

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

Apr 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kale Drake (11th to 4th)

Apr 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kale Drake (15th to 5th)

May 16: Belleville Short Track – Thomas Meseraull (8th to 2nd)

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Steven Snyder Jr. (16th to 6th)

May 18: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Andrew Felker (19th to 7th)

Jun 3: Circle City Raceway – Kale Drake (9th to 1st)

Jun 4: Paragon Speedway – Kyle Cummins (16th to 8th)

Jun 8: Kokomo Speedway – Jacob Denney (17th to 1st)

Jul 1: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Kyle Cummins (19th to 3rd)

Jul 2: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Cannon McIntosh (19th to 1st)

Jul 8: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Kale Drake (17th to 7th)

Jul 9: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Jacob Denney (11th to 3rd)

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway – Logan Seavey (19th to 6th)

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway – Drake Edwards (16th to 10th)

Aug 29: Bloomington Speedway – Hayden Reinbold (23rd to 11th)

Aug 31: Angell Park Speedway – Daison Pursley (20th to 7th)

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – Tim Kent (21st to 14th)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (7th to 1st)

Nov 15: Placerville Speedway – Landon Brooks (21st to 4th)

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Justin Grant (23rd to 13th)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Cale Coons (22nd to 14th)

Nov 25: Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Kale Drake (20th to 7th)

Nov 29: Ventura Raceway – Carson Macedo (24th to 7th)

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER

Apr 26: Kokomo Speedway – Drake Edwards (13.324)

Apr 27: Kokomo Speedway – Karter Sarff (13.122)

May 16: Belleville Short Track – Gunnar Setser (12.038)

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Jerry Coons Jr. (12.358)

May 18: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Kevin Thomas Jr. (12.113)

Jun 3: Circle City Raceway – Jacob Denney (12.698)

Jun 4: Paragon Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (15.060)

Jun 8: Kokomo Speedway – Jakeb Boxell (13.331)

Jul 1: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Daison Pursley (12.362)

Jul 2: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Mitchel Moles (12.398)

Jul 8: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Logan Seavey (11.834)

Jul 9: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Steven Snyder Jr. (12.416)

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway – Steven Snyder Jr. (11.076)

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway – Steven Snyder Jr. (11.042)

Aug 29: Bloomington Speedway – Jacob Denney (11.930)

Aug 31: Angell Park Speedway – Kale Drake (14.277)

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (16.218)

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (16.385)

Nov 15: Placerville Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr. (11.617)

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Tanner Carrick (11.903)

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Caden Sarale (12.503)

Nov 25: Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Jake Andreotti (14.419)

Nov 29: Ventura Raceway – Karter Sarff (12.094)

2025 USAC INFERNO ARMOR FIRE MOVE OF THE NIGHT

Apr 26: Kokomo Speedway – Cale Coons

Apr 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Jones

May 16: Belleville Short Track – Cannon McIntosh

May 17: Belleville Short Track – Logan Seavey

May 18: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Justin Grant

Jun 3: Circle City Raceway – Karter Sarff

Jun 4: Paragon Speedway – K.J. Snow

Jun 8: Kokomo Speedway – Drake Edwards

Jul 1: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Jonathan Beason

Jul 2: The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Steven Snyder Jr.

Jul 8: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex – Chad Winfrey

Jul 9: Mitchell County Fairgrounds – Chelby Hinton

Jul 11: Jefferson County Speedway – Kyle Jones

Jul 12: Jefferson County Speedway – Blake Spicer

Aug 29: Bloomington Speedway – Brecken Reese

Aug 31: Angell Park Speedway – Gunnar Setser

Sep 18: Eldora Speedway – Jakeb Boxell

Sep 20: Eldora Speedway – Drake Edwards

Nov 15: Placerville Speedway – Colby Copeland

Nov 21: Merced Speedway – Connor Speir

Nov 22: Merced Speedway – Logan Seavey

Nov 25: Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Jett Yantis

Nov 29: Ventura Raceway – Carson Macedo

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FEATURE WINS (1956-2025)

1. [111 wins] Mel Kenyon

2. [95 wins] Rich Vogler

3. [78 wins] Bob Wente

4. [63 wins] Bob Tattersall

5. [59 wins] Sleepy Tripp

6. [48 wins] Jimmy Davies

7. [38 wins] Bryan Clauson

8. [35 wins] Tracy Hines

9. [31 wins] Gene Hartley & Chuck Rodee

11. [30 wins] Dave Darland, Mike McGreevy, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Thorson

15. [29 wins] Kyle Larson

16. [27 wins] Gary Bettenhausen & Tony Stewart

18. [25 wins] Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones, Buddy Kofoid & Dave Strickland

22. [24 wins] Billy Engelhart

23. [23 wins] Christopher Bell, Pancho Carter, Tommy Copp, Kevin Olson & Billy Vukovich

28. [22 wins] Tom Bigelow, Bobby East & Shorty Templeman

31. [21 wins] Steve Cannon, Jimmy Caruthers, Rex Easton & Ken Schrader

35. [20 wins] A.J. Foyt & Justin Grant

37. [19 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Stan Fox, Jason Leffler & Logan Seavey

42. [18 wins] Dave Steele

43. [17 wins] Jay Drake & J.J. Yeley

45. [16 wins] Rico Abreu, George Amick, Billy Cantrell, Lee Kunzman, Bobby Olivero & Henry Pens

51. [15 wins] Don Branson, Larry Rice & Chris Windom

54. [14 wins] Chuck Arnold, Cannon McIntosh, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

58. [13 wins] Steve Knepper, Don Meacham, Ryan Newman & Stevie Reeves

62. [12 wins] Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim & Ron Shuman

68. [11 wins] Kasey Kahne, Jimmy Knight, Bob McLean, Johnny Moorhouse, Daison Pursley, Bobby Santos & Brad Sweet

75. [10 wins] Allen Heath, Doug Kalitta, Brad Kuhn, Steve Lotshaw, Jerry McClung, Thomas Meseraull & Chuck Weyant

82. [9 wins] Billy Boat, Chad Boat, Tony Elliott & Chuck Gurney

86. [8 wins] Brady Bacon, Merle Bettenhausen, Tony Bettenhausen, Hank Butcher, Kevin Doty, Dan Drinan, Ronnie Duman, Brian Gerster, Kenny Irwin Jr., Eddie Johnson, Michael Lewis, Andy Michner & Josh Wise

99. [7 wins] Tommy Astone, Jack Hewitt, Don Horvath, Page Jones, Kenneth Nichols, Larry Patton, Les Scott, Len Sutton, Ryan Timms & Johnnie Tolan

109. [6 wins] Spencer Bayston, Donnie Beechler, George Benson, Dana Carter, Bob Cicconi, Jacob Denney, Robby Flock, Nick Fornoro Jr., Arnie Knepper, Ricky Shelton, Mike Streicher, Dave Strickland Jr., Kevin Thomas Jr. & Roger West

123. [5 wins] Mike Bliss, Lonnie Caruthers, Larry Dickson, Mike Fedorcak, Burt Foland, Mack McClellan, Danny McKnight, Cliff Spalding, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

133. [4 wins] Caleb Armstrong, Teddy Beach, Johnny Boyd, Frank Burany, Russ Congdon, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Ray Elliott, Aaron Fike, Danny Frye, Billy Garrett, Mike Gregg, Jim Hettinger, John Heydenreich, Bubby Jones, Levi Jones, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Roger McCluskey, Bill Mehner, Gavin Miller, Ken Nichols, Jeff Nuckles, Jan Opperman, Michael Pickens, Gary Ponzini, Davey Ray, Eddie Sachs, Don Schilling, Sammy Sessions, George Snider, Dale Swaim, Kevin Swindell, Rodger Ward & Zeb Wise

168. [3 wins] Emerson Axsom, John Batts, Gays Biro, Shane Cottle, Allen Crowe, Kale Drake, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Drew Fornoro, Gene Gennetten, Rick Goudy, Bob Hare, Bob Hauck, Jeff Heywood, Bill Homeier, Sam Isenhower, Jim Keeker, Jim McClean, Warren Mockler, Mitchel Moles, Davey Moses, Earl Motter, Jerry Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Johnnie Parsons, Porky Rachwitz, Johnny Riva, Johnny Roberts, Lowell Sachs, Billy Shuman, Tom Steiner, Bobby Unser & Billy Wease

201. [2 wins] Al Alpern, Sonny Ates, Johnny Baldwin, Jim Beckley, Dean Billings, Alan Brown, Jack Calabrase, Tanner Carrick, Johnny Cofer, Mel Cornett, Cotton Farmer, Terry Farrar, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Bob Hogle, Rick Hood, P.J. Jones, Carson Macedo, Critter Malone, Jimmy McCune, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pollock, Barry Reed, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Tom Sellberg, Tony Simon, Danny Stratton, Kody Swanson, Steve Troxell, Don Vogler, Bruce Walkup, Terry Wente, Johnny White, Tommy White & Cole Whitt

238. [1 wins] John Andretti, Mario Andretti, Mike Appio, Dick Atkins, Paul Bates, Harry Beck, Bud Bogard, Tony Bonadies, Dan Boorse, Don Boorse, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Barry Butterworth, Gary Byers, Larry Cannon, Tyce Carlson, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, Billy Cassella, Bill Chennault, Bud Clemons, Roy Cook Jr., Kyle Cummins, Ryan Durst, Drake Edwards, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Joe Gaerte, Bradley Galedrige, Steve Gennetten, Elmer George, Potsy Goacher, Shane Golobic, David Gough, Ron Gregory, Norm Hall, Bob Harkey, Vern Harriman, Scott Hatton, Al Herman, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Ted Hines, Shane Hmiel, Dean Holden, Blake Hollingsworth, Chuck Hulse, Buddy Irwin, Eddie Jackson, Van Johnson, Brent Kaeding, Bud Kaeding, Jimmy Kirk, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kollman, Cory Kruseman, Michael Lang, Greg Leffler, Larry McCloskey, Chase McDermand, Jim McElreath, Mel McGaughy, John Meyers, J.R. Miller, Travis Miniea, Russ Moynagh, Richard Myhre, Dick Northam, Hank Nykaza, Brian Olson, Danny O’Neill, Jim Packard, Wally Pankratz, Forrest Parker, Gene Pastor, Gary Patterson, Danny Pens, Jiggs Peters, Dick Pole, Richard Powell, Buddy Rackley, Keith Rauch, Dave Ray, Jimmy Reece, Hayden Reinbold, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Johnny Rodriguez, Gene Roehl, Jack Runyon, Sammy Sauer, Gio Scelzi, Dutch Schaefer, Ryan Scott, Frank Secrist, Jimmy Sills, Jigger Sirois, Lee Smith, Ron Smoker, Ned Spath, J.P. Standley, Graham Standring, Jerry Stone, Tanner Swanson, Buddy Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Randy Tolsma, Leo Tucker, Bob Veith, Joe Walter, Bryant Wiedeman, Zach Wigal, Eric Wilkins, Mauri Wilson, Doug Wolfgang & Billy Wood

ALL-TIME USAC MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-2025)

1. [94] Mel Kenyon

2. [84] Rich Vogler

3. [77] Jimmy Davies

4. [74] Bob Wente

5. [45] Mike McGreevy

6. [38] Tracy Hines & Bob Tattersall

8. [37] Dave Strickland

9. [36] Johnny Parsons

10. [33] Chuck Rodee

11. [29] Tommy Astone & Jimmy Caruthers

13. [28] Kevin Olson

14. [27] Parnelli Jones

15. [26] Jason Leffler & Tanner Thorson

17. [25] Gary Bettenhausen

18. [24] Gene Hartley

19. [22] Don Branson, Stan Fox & Shorty Templeman

22. [21] Kyle Larson, Logan Seavey & Tony Stewart

25. [20] Bryan Clauson, Dan Drinan, Bobby East & Bobby Grim

29. [19] Jay Drake

30. [17] Dave Steele & Mike Streicher

32. [16] Rico Abreu, Billy Engelhart, Darren Hagen, Steve Lotshaw & Bobby Olivero

37. [15] George Benson, Tom Bigelow, Billy Cantrell, Tyler Courtney & Les Scott

42. [14] Jerry Coons Jr., Dave Darland, Jeff Gordon, Kenny Irwin Jr. & Bob McLean

47. [13] Jimmy Knight & J.J. Yeley

49. [12] Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh, Don Meacham, Larry Rice & Josh Wise

54. [11] Brady Bacon, Danny Caruthers, Lonnie Caruthers, Russ Congdon, Tommy Copp, Ryan Newman, Ken Schrader, Len Sutton, Brad Sweet, Sleepy Tripp & Billy Vukovich

65. [10] George Amick, Pancho Carter, Allen Crowe & Kevin Thomas Jr.

69. [9] A.J. Foyt, Doug Kalitta, Larry Patton, Stevie Reeves, Dave Strickland Jr. & Jerry Weeks

75. [8] Spencer Bayston, Christopher Bell, Dana Carter, Rex Easton, Russ Gamester, Don Horvath, Kasey Kahne, Sammy Sessions, George Snider, Jack Turner & Leroy Warriner

86. [7] Jade Avedisian, Mike Bliss, Ray Elliott, Allen Heath, Andy Michner, Henry Pens, Daison Pursley, Lowell Sachs & Kody Swanson

95. [6] Chad Boat, Burt Foland, Brian Gerster, Mike Gregg, Kyle Hamilton, Buddy Kofoid, Lee Kunzman, Jerry McClung, Bill Mehner, Ron Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Don Vogler, Chris Windom & Billy Wood

109. [5] Merle Bettenhausen, Billy Boat, Gary Byers, Steve Cannon, Tanner Carrick, Kevin Doty, Ronnie Duman, Aaron Fike, Shane Golobic, Rick Goudy, Jeff Heywood, Eddie Johnson, Steve Knepper, Brad Kuhn, Andy Linden, Ethan Mitchell, Bobby Santos, Chris Shultz, Billy Shuman, Chuck Weyant & Mauri Wilson

130. [4] Caleb Armstrong, Sonny Ates, Dane Carter, Joe Corrigan, Ray Crawford, Zach Daum, Jacob Denney, Mike Fedorcak, Robby Flock, Joe Garson, Chuck Gurney, Jim Hettinger, Arnie Knepper, Carson Macedo, Chuck Marshall, Danny McKnight, Mitchel Moles, Jeff Nuckles, Danny Oakes, Gary Ponzini, Richard Powell, Porky Rachwitz, Taylor Reimer, Eddie Sachs, Ricky Shelton, Tom Steiner, Johnny W. Anderson, Bruce Walkup, Rodger Ward, Roger West & Zeb Wise

161. [3] Harry Beck, Donnie Beechler, Tony Bettenhausen, Dwight Brown, Steve Buckwalter, Hank Butcher, Jack Calabrase, Cole Carter, Bob Cicconi, Mario Clouser, Larry Dickson, Tony Elliott, Bruce Field, A.J. Fike, Gene Force, Danny Frye, Bob Hare, Ted Hines, P.J. Jones, Greg Leffler, Grier Manning, Mack McClellan, Roger McCluskey, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Moorhouse, Kenneth Nichols, Jerry Nuckles, Tim Pangborn, Forrest Parker, Johnnie Parsons, Johnny Roberts, Randy Roberts, Karter Sarff, Don Schilling, Don “Spyder” Anderson, Dale Swaim, Ryan Timms, Johnnie Tolan & Dillon Welch

200. [2] Sherman Armstrong Jr., Jack Bates, Gays Biro, Art Bisch, Dan Boorse, Kaylee Bryson, Bill Chennault, Paul Clark, Bob Cortner, Chris Cumberworth, Bob Davison, Corey Day, Edgar Elder, Todd Forbes, Nick Fornoro Jr., Gene Gennetten, Elmer George, Joe Giba, Ron Gregory, Ted Hartley, Mike Hess, Jim Hines, Shane Hmiel, Eddie Jackson, Bubby Jones, Dick Jones, Page Jones, Ronnie Kaplan, Johnny Kay, Walt Kennedy, Michael Lewis, Brad Loyet, Jim Mahoney, Jim McClean, Sarah McCune, Parker Price-Miller, Warren Mockler, Earl Motter, Ken Nichols, Hank Nykaza, Steve Paden, Danny Pens, Michael Pickens, Levi Roberts, Johnny Rodriguez, Lloyd Ruby, Joe Saldana, Sammy Sauer, Ryan Scott, Tom Sellberg, Jigger Sirois, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Danny Stratton, Russ Sweedler, Buddy Taylor, George Tichenor, Bud Tingelstad, Steve Troxell, Bobby Unser, Billy Wease, Ken Weiland, Cole Whitt, Zach Wigal & Carl Williams

264. [1] Bobby Allen, Al Alpern, Chuck Amati, John Andretti, Cap Arnold, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Tony Ave, Emerson Axsom, Steve Barth, Dave Bartlett, Todd Barton, John Batts, Jim Beckley, Daniel Bedford, Dick Betts, Jim Bob Luebbert, Nick Bohanon, Tony Bonadies, Johnny Boyd, Alex Bright, Bob Burbridge, Buddy Cagle, Larry Cannon, Roy Caruthers, Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bill Cheesbourg, Bud Clemons, Johnny Cofer, Maria Cofer, Duke Cook, Jay Cornell, Chance Crum, A.J. Davis, Duke DeRosa, Danny Ebberts, Drake Edwards, Bob Ellingham, Dean Erfurth, Russ Faucett, Sarah Fisher, Dan Ford, Josh Ford, Danny Frye Jr., Jim Gates, Johnny Gavin, Roy Gillhamer, Roy Graham, Bob Gregg, Mike Groff, Chuck Gurney Jr., Gene Gurney, Butch Haisman, Davey Hamilton, Garrett Hansen, Bob Harkey, Alex Harris, Scott Hatton, Jac Haudenschild, Al Henderson, Jordan Hermansader, Mike Hill, Larry Hillerud, Bob Hogle, Shane Hollingsworth, Bill Homeier, Rick Hood, Wally Hostettler, Billy Hughes, Jeff Hunt, Tony Hunt, Gary Irvin, Bob Jesser, Ronnie Johncox, Kyle Jones, Paul Jones, Jack Jordan, Brent Kaeding, Gary Kanawyer, Jim Keeker, Harry Kern, Jimmy Kirk, Danny Kladis, George Kladis, Clay Klepper, Kevin Koch, Randy Koch, Bill Kojis, Bill Kollman, Jim Lauri IV, Buddy Lee, Donnie Lehmann, Mack Leopard, Bob Lithgow, Ed Loomis, Jesse Love, Dave Lundy, Jim Malloy, Bobby Marshman, Larry McCloskey, Jimmy McCune, Chase McDermand, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Al Miller, J.R. Miller, Stephanie Mockler, Davey Moses, Mike Mosley, Brad Noffsinger, Danny O’Neill, Ralph Parkinson, Gary Patterson, Dick Pole, Bill Puterbaugh, Jon Rahe, Bill Randall, Chase Randall, Norm Rapp, Keith Rauch, Dickie Reese, Hayden Reinbold, Bill Renshaw, Bob Richards, Bruce Robey, Jack Runyon, John Sarna, Gio Scelzi, Chase Scott, Shane Scully, Roy Seidenstricker, Holly Shelton, Dean Shirley, Tony Simon, C.L. Smith, Steven Snyder Jr., Bob Spoo, J.P. Standley, Gig Stephens, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Swindell, Kevin Thomas, Al Unser, Don Weaver, Terry Wente, Gene Weyant, Johnny White, Newt White, Bryant Wiedeman, Eric Wilkins & Don Wilson

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET DRIVER CHAMPIONS

1956: Shorty Templeman, 1957: Shorty Templeman, 1958: Shorty Templeman, 1959: Gene Hartley, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Jimmy Davies, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Bob Wente, 1964: Mel Kenyon, 1965: Mike McGreevy, 1966: Mike McGreevy, 1967: Mel Kenyon, 1968: Mel Kenyon, 1969: Bob Tattersall, 1970: Jimmy Caruthers, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Pancho Carter, 1973: Larry Rice, 1974: Mel Kenyon, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Mel Kenyon, 1978: Rich Vogler, 1979: Steve Lotshaw, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Mel Kenyon, 1982: Kevin Olson, 1983: Rich Vogler, 1984: Tom Bigelow, 1985: Mel Kenyon, 1986: Rich Vogler, 1987: Kevin Olson, 1988: Rich Vogler, 1989: Russ Gamester, 1990: Jeff Gordon, 1991: Mike Streicher, 1992: Stevie Reeves, 1993: Stevie Reeves, 1994: Tony Stewart, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1997: Jason Leffler, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Jason Leffler, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Dave Darland, 2002: Dave Darland, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Bobby East, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Jerry Coons Jr., 2007: Jerry Coons Jr., 2008: Cole Whitt, 2009: Brad Kuhn, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Bryan Clauson, 2012: Darren Hagen, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Rico Abreu, 2015: Tracy Hines, 2016: Tanner Thorson, 2017: Spencer Bayston, 2018: Logan Seavey, 2019: Tyler Courtney, 2020: Chris Windom, 2021: Buddy Kofoid, 2022: Buddy Kofoid, 2023: Logan Seavey, 2024: Daison Pursley, 2025: Cannon McIntosh

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ENTRANT CHAMPIONS

1956: Ashley Wright, 1957: Lloyd Rahn, 1958: Lloyd Rahn, 1959: Ray Bolander, 1960: Jimmy Davies, 1961: Howard Linne, 1962: Jimmy Davies, 1963: Robert Shadday, 1964: Willard Coil, 1965: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1966: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1967: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1968: Mel & Don Kenyon, 1969: Jack Stroud, 1970: Doug Caruthers, 1971: Doug Caruthers, 1972: Shannon Brothers, 1973: Doug Caruthers, 1974: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1975: Sleepy Tripp, 1976: Sleepy Tripp, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Doug & Dana Caruthers, 1979: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1980: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1981: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1982: Nick Gojmeric, 1983: Streicher Racing, 1984: Wilke Racing, 1985: 3-K Racing Enterprises, 1986: Jonathan Byrd, 1987: Jonathan Byrd, 1988: Wilke Racers, 1989: Gamester Racing, 1990: Streicher Racing, 1991: Streicher Racing, 1992: Ralph Potter, 1993: Steve Lewis, 1994: Ralph Potter, 1995: Steve Lewis, 1996: Steve Lewis, 1997: Pete Willoughby, 1998: Steve Lewis, 1999: Steve Lewis, 2000: Steve Lewis, 2001: Steve Lewis, 2002: Steve Lewis, 2003: Steve Lewis, 2004: Steve Lewis, 2005: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2006: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2007: Wilke-Pak Racers, 2008: Keith Kunz Motorsports, 2009: RW Motorsports, 2010: Corey Tucker Racing/Keith Kunz Motorsports/BCI, 2011: Corey Tucker Racing/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2012: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2013: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2014: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2015: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2016: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2017: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2018: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2019: Clauson Marshall Racing, 2020: Tucker-Boat Motorsports, 2021: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2022: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, 2023: Abacus Racing, 2024: CB Industries, 2025: Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL MIDGET ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1969: Billy Engelhart, 1970: Danny Brown, 1971: Danny Caruthers, 1972: Tommy Astone, 1973: Mike Gregg, 1974: Richard Powell, 1975: Larry Patton, 1976: James McElreath, 1977: Lonnie Caruthers, 1978: Tommy Thomas, 1979: Barry Butterworth, 1980: Trevor Boys, 1981: Sherman Armstrong, 1982: Chris Maxson, 1983: John Andretti, 1984: Russ Gamester, 1985: Bobby Allen, 1986: Steve Enlow, 1987: John Meyers, 1988: Jim Keeker, 1989: Jeff Gordon, 1990: Dan Ford, 1991: Doug Kalitta, 1992: Brian Gerster, 1993: Chuck Leary, 1994: David Bridges, 1995: Ryan Newman, 1996: Carl Olsen, 1997: Nick Lundgreen, 1998: Michael Lewis, 1999: A.J. Fike, 2000: Aaron Fike, 2001: Bobby East, 2002: Teddy Beach & Ron Gregory, 2003: Ryan Durst, 2004: Todd Beach, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Bryan Clauson, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Zach Daum, 2010: Daniel Bedford, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Rico Abreu, 2013: Christopher Bell, 2014: Kevin Thomas Jr., 2015: Spencer Bayston, 2016: Carson Macedo, 2017: Tanner Carrick, 2018: Logan Seavey. 2019: Andrew Layser, 2020: Buddy Kofoid, 2021: Chase Randall, 2022: Mitchel Moles, 2023: Gavin Miller, 2024: Zach Wigal, 2025: Steven Snyder Jr.