DUTTON SAFER FENCING NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF CHAMPIONS CELEBRATION

December 3, 2025 – Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com today announced Dutton Safer Fencing as one of its presenting sponsors of the upcoming 2025 Champions Awards Celebration January 10, 2026.

Dutton Safer Fencing joins Bull Dog Safety & Performance, P-1 Chassis, TTI Machine, and United Blower Inc. as additional presenting sponsors of this event.

Dutton Safer Fencing is the leader in racetrack safety features that include SAFER Barrier and outside retaining wall catch fencing. Dutton Safer Fencing projects can be found at historic American ovals at Daytona, Talladega, Iowa, Michigan, and Kansas speedways among many others.

Company CEO James Dutton, who is known as “JJ” to close friends and family, also spends a substantial amount of time behind the wheel of a winged pavement sprint car during the racing season. He finished eight in the final 2025 MSR National Series point standings.

Dutton’ s name can be found on numerous cars, tracks, and series throughout the racing season. The Lutz, Florida resident has a soft spot in his heart for his fellow racers.

“I used to be that guy who ran on peoples take offs” recalls Dutton. “I just done a little better in my life as I got older. I love sprint car racing, and I love to see people go forward and get better. That’s kinda why I help people out.

“I used to be that guy who used to struggle when I was younger. I used to live paycheck to paycheck and didn’t know if I’d be able to race. I had to work two jobs to spend every dollar I could on racing. I’m now able to be able to occasionally help somebody out who might need a hand.

“Anything that has my name on it at the racetrack helps my business. My business revolves around racetracks. Catch fence, SAFER Barrier, and safety at the track. I’ve actually got a couple of jobs from my name being at the racetrack. So, not only am I helping racers, but it also helps my business. Its worked out and goes hand-in-hand.”

Dutton had a memorable racing season of his own that might be better entitled “Dutton’s World Tour”. He competed in nearly ever inch of the country and even raced on Vancouver Island in Canada in August.

The highlight of his season was his final start in October in Pinellas Park, Florida. Dutton went from seventh to first on lap one. He led most of the race before fading late in the race with mechanical gremlins. Most Dutton’s racing was with MSR this past season.

“I like Must See Racing. Jim (Hanks) has his act together. I wanted to help him out with the Champions Awards Celebration. I enjoy the different racetracks that are on the schedule. Now that I’ve got experience at these tracks, its gonna make it easier on me when we go back to them next season.” concluded Dutton.

The 2025 Champions Awards Celebration will be streamed live January 10, 2026, on Racing America.TV.