Expanded Swindell Lineup Among Latest Round Of Chili Bowl Entrants

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 3, 2025) With the 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink sitting just over a month away, the entry list for the “World Greatest Midget Race” has exploded to over 200 ahead of the December 5 discount deadline.

Sitting at 249 published entries, the latest round of entrants features two-time event champion, Logan Seavey, who is one of four drivers racing for Jo and Kevin Swidnell in 2026. A single-car affair since starting their own team, the addition of three more cars includes 2025 USAC Amsoil Sprint Car National Champion, Kyle Cummins, as well as Emerson Axsom and Chili Bowl rookie, Jett Barnes.

Seavey joins defending Chili Bowl Champion Kyle Larson, along with five-time event winner, Sammy Swindell on the entry list, with several national touring champions also making their presence known.

Six-time ASCS National Champion, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. returns after a 2025 absence. Australian Speed Car Champion, Kaidon Brown, will be behind the wheel of a Christopher Bell backed entry, along with Lucas Oil Late Model regular season titlist, Ricky Thornton, Jr. rolling with Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports.

Taking the top spot with the All Star Circuit of Champions, Kalib Henry is also a recent addition with Joyner Motorsports. Winning the final NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event in 2025, and looking to carry that momentum into Tulsa, Turkey Night Grand Prix winner, Corey Day, will bring the Willie Kahne/Worth Mopar-powered No. 41 back for another shot at a Golden Driller.

A full detailed entry list is posted at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Early entry is $150 through December 5, 2025. Starting December 6, 2025, the cost per entry goes up to $200. If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a current W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be given a qualifying night.

Entering online at http://www.chilibowl.com and emailing to chilibowlentries@gmail.com is the preferred method of entry. If mailing, send to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, and by fax to (918) 836-5517.

A reminder that competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 12-17, 2026, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals

When: January 12-17, 2026

Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Event Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Event Entry:

November 5, 2025 – December 5, 2025 – $150/entry

December 6, 2025 – January 16, 2026 – $200/entry

Online: www.chilibowl.com

Email: chilibowlentries@gmail.com

Ticket Information:

Four-Day: $245

Five-Day: $305

Six-Day: $365

All orders will be held in Will Call.

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2026

Instagram: cbnationals

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2025 – Kyle Larson (Paul Silva)

2024 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2023 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions: Christopher Bell (2025, 2021, 2020), Logan Seavey (2024), Spencer Bayston (2023), Justin Grant (2022), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet