2026 USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SEASON PREVIEW

By Lance Jennings

DECEMBER 14, 2025… The schedule for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has been released. Featuring twenty-six (26) events at seven (7) racetracks, the 2026 campaign will open on February 14th at Perris Auto Speedway and the champion will be crowned at the Perris finale on November 7th.

Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, Perris Auto Speedway will host ten races on the schedule. Promoted by Don Kazarian, “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will showcase the USAC/CRA Sprints on February 14th, March 21st, April 11th, May 23rd “Salute to Indy,” June 20th, July 11th, August 15th, September 19th, October 3rd, and November 7th. Ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all series drivers with 51 “home track wins” on the 1/2-mile oval and Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 seconds on February 25, 2012. Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California and for more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

Promoted by Ron Meyer, Mohave Valley Raceway has two races on the calendar. The traditional sprints will headline the action at the 1/3-mile oval on February 28th and October 10th. Ricky Lewis, “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr., and 2023 Champion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa lead all drivers with two Mohave Valley wins. The 1-lap standard was established last October 4th by Ryan Bernal with a time of 13.894 seconds. Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona and for more details, visit mohavevalleyraceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

Located at the Imperial Valley Expo, Imperial Valley Raceway will feature two events during the season. The USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will tackle the 1/4-mile oval during the historic “California Mid-Winter Fair” on March 13th and 14th with the USAC Western States Midgets. Ricky Lewis has topped three of the four appearances and David Gasper set the 1-lap track record of 11.770 seconds on October 19, 2024. Imperial Valley Raceway is located at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial, California and for more information, visit the track’s social media at facebook.com/IVRaceway.

Located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds, Central Arizona Raceway has six dates on the schedule. The non-winged sprints will battle at the high-banked 3/8-mile oval on April 17th, April 18th, May 15th, May 16th, and the “59th Western World Championships” on October 23rd and 24th with the USAC National Sprints and Wild West 360 Sprints. Logan Seavey has won two of the four appearances and Mitchel Moles set the track record of 15.024 seconds last October 24th. Central Arizona Raceway is located at 512 South Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Arizona and for more details, visit the track’s website at centralaazraceway.com or call 520.754.0407.

Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Jim Naylor’s Ventura Raceway returns to the calendar on May 2nd and will be joined by the USAC Western States Midgets. The USAC/CRA sprints last visited the seaside 1/5-mile oval on June 11, 2022 when Tanner Boul drove the family 360 powered car to victory. 2006 Champion and USAC Western Director “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman leads all drivers with six wins at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” and “The Bullet” Blake Miller set the series track record of 11.675 on October 25, 2008. Ventura Raceway is located at 10 West Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, California and for more information, visit venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE (7223).

The popular Santa Maria Speedway will host three nights of action and headline the card on June 6th, July 4th “Doug Fort Memorial” (with USAC Western States Midgets), and September 26th. Former champions, “The Demon” Damion Gardner and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa lead all USAC/CRA drivers with four wins at 1/3-mile oval. 2-Time and defending champion R.J. Johnson established a new 1-lap standard of 13.206 seconds last May 3rd. Santa Maria Speedway is located at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California and for more details, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 805.619.0478.

After a successful return, the scenic Calistoga Speedway will have two dates on the schedule. Promoted by Tommy Hunt and HMC Promotions, the popular “Louie Vermeil Classic” will be held at the Calistoga Fairgrounds on September 5th and 6th. Rico Abreu, Ryan Bernal, and 10-Time Champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner are tied with three wins at the big 1/2-mile oval and Bernal set the track record of 18.869 on September 3, 2017. Calistoga Speedway is located at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga, California and for more information, call 916.773.7225.

The 2025 Season Awards Banquet for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will be held on Saturday, January 24th at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. For information on the Awards Banquet and the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the USAC/CRA social media on Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

January 24: Pechanga Resort Casino – Temecula, CA (2025 Awards Banquet)

February 14: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

February 28: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

March 13: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, CA (California Mid-Winter Fair)

March 14: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, CA (California Mid-Winter Fair)

March 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

April 11: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

April 17: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ

April 18: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ

May 2: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

May 15: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ

May 16: Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ

May 23: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Salute to Indy)

June 6: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA

June 20: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

July 4: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA (Doug Fort Memorial)

July 11: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

August 15: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

September 5: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic)

September 6: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic)

September 19: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

September 26: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA

October 3: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

October 10: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

October 23: *Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World)

October 24: *Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World)

November 7: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with USAC National Sprint Cars.

This schedule is subject to change.