Scott Bogucki Signed on for World of Outlaws Rookie Campaign with Three Stooges Racing in 2026

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 16, 2025) – Add another competitor to the hunt for the 2026 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year.

Scott Bogucki is set for his first season with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The McLaren Vale, SA, Australia native will pilot the Three Stooges Racing No. 51 full-time with The Greatest Show on Dirt next year. He joins Ashton Torgerson and Scotty Thiel as the third confirmed rookie for the tour’s 49th season of racing.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s been my dream since I was 15 years old,” Bogucki said. “It’s the reason I left home, left my family and everything behind, was to come here and chase that dream. For me, it’s always been to be an Outlaw. Honestly, I don’t even really have words. It’s something I had kind of thought was never going to happen, and mentally realized that and became okay with it. It was always going to be disappointing, but I’d given it my best shot. So, when you think that’s happening and then all of a sudden you get with a new team and get together, and they’re like, ‘Hey, let’s do this,’ it doesn’t even really feel real to be honest.”

Three Stooges Racing added 410 Winged Sprint Cars to their stable in 2025. Joel Myers Jr. ran a handful of races for the Jeff and Noah West-owned operation in the summer before Bogucki came aboard in August. Bogucki competed in 10 races with the team before the year concluded, highlighted by a pair of All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) top 10s, a fourth at Lee County Speedway with POWRi, and a respectable 12th at Lincoln Park Speedway in their only appearance together with the World of Outlaws.

“I’d spoken to Noah on and off with some other deals he’d been working on about racing with him,” Bogucki explained. “Timing had never played out in our favor. Jeff and I had created a relationship quite some time ago and became good friends. I think all the moving pieces just finally fell into place.

“I had, shortly before (Knoxville) Nationals, ended up parting ways with my previous deal. Around the same time, they (Three Stooges Racing) had with their people, and we got together right away and talked and were like, ‘Let’s run to the end of the year, go racing, have some fun, and see how we go, see how everything gels.’ I think we got three or four races in, and Noah and Jeff approached me and were like, ‘What do you think about this?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’ve wanted to do it since I was 15 years old. You don’t have to ask me twice. That’s my dream right there.’”

Traveling tour experience is on Bogucki’s résumé. He’s a former full-timer with the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) and owns eight wins with the country’s top 360 Sprint Car talent. Other highlights from his career so far include a top 10 run at the 2024 Knoxville Nationals and a top five outing with the World of Outlaws at Knoxville the same season.

Now, Bogucki is ready to take his career to the highest level by joining the World of Outlaws and taking on the nearly 90-race, coast-to-coast tour.

“Just going to the new places, the competition every night,” Bogucki said of what he’s most looking forward to. “If you want to be the best, you’ve got to race with the best, and it’s time to finally do that.”

Bogucki and Three Stooges Racing begin the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 4-7 in Barberville, FL. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

