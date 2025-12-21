Russell Motorsports Inc. releases schedule for Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Set to enter year 11 under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway has released its schedule of events for the 2026 season.

Since opening in 1965, the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40 minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The season starts off with a Test and Tune on March 7th followed by the opening point race on March 21st. The 23rd annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” launches the first of 15 championship point races.

Points paying divisions will be comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. The weekly action as noted, opens on March 21st and concludes on September 12th with the 21st annual $8,500-to-win “Forni-Humphreys Classic.”

The eighth annual “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” returns in 2026 and will once again be held in early May. Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the Non-Wing Ultimate Sprint Car Series make up the two-night card on Friday and Saturday May 1st and 2nd. For the third straight year “Legends Weekend” will occur at the Shootout as we celebrate 61-years of racing in Old Hangtown.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is primed to open its ninth season of action at Placerville Speedway during the April 4th “Thrill on the Hill.”

The Challenge Tour returns on May 30th for the second annual “Davy Thomas Memorial” as the event shifts to a Saturday date in 2026. The final appearance by the SCCT 360s will occur on Saturday July 18th with the “Gold Pan Rampage” as part of Western Sprint Tour Speedweek.

The annual “Carnett Clash” presented by Ford’s Only is back on August 1st. More details on the event will be available as it approaches.

The Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars make their third ever Placerville appearance on Saturday August 22nd. The “Gold Rush Classic” is sure to bring a star-studded field to the red clay after a thrilling show last season.

On Saturday October 10th the NARC 410 Sprint Cars will crown a series champion at Placerville Speedway during the “Pay Dirt Showdown” presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. It marks the lone NARC King of the West show of the season.

One of the more anticipated events each year returns with the annual “Hangtown 100” set to commence in November. The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets will tackle the speedway for two exciting nights of competition on November 13th and 14th. For the initial time, Winged 360 Sprint Cars will be the companion division each night.

The colorful coupes of the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association make seven appearances this coming year. Dwarf Cars have a rich history at Placerville Speedway and will play a big part in the 61st season of racing.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars are set to make a pair of stops on the red clay once again this year, with those dates occurring on March 28th and June 27th.

Other special events that highlight the schedule include the “Coors Light Big Trophy Night” on April 11th, the “Tilford Tribute” on April 25th, Thompson’s “Fan Appreciation Night” on June 20th, John Padjen “Kids Bike Night” presented by Pizza Factory on June 27th, the “Freedom Fireworks Spectacular” on Saturday July 4th, “Half-Priced Burger Night” presented by Kings Meats on August 15th, the Malicious Monster Truck “Insanity Tour” on September 25th and 26th and Claim Jumpers MotoX Madness on October 3rd.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsor and partnership opportunities that continue to be available for 2026.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

……

Placerville Speedway 2026 Schedule

Celebrating 61 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 7: Test and Tune | noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 23rd annual Tribute to Al Hinds Championship Opener

Saturday March 28: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Sluice Box Bonanza

Saturday April 4: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thrill on the Hill- SCCT Opening Night

Saturday April 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Night

Saturday April 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, BCRA Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Gold Strike Calamity

Saturday April 25: Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Tilford Tribute

Friday May 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Redwood

Saturday May 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Ultimate Sprint Car Series | 8th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Redwood

Saturday May 9: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Mother’s Day Madness

Saturday May 30: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Davy’s Race – Davy Thomas Memorial

Saturday June 6: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Prospector’s Pursuit

Saturday June 20: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Saturday June 27: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory

Saturday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Ltd. Late Models | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Anrak Night at the Races

Saturday July 18: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Gold Pan Rampage – WST Speedweek Night Two

Saturday August 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Carnett Clash presented by Fords Only

Saturday August 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Red Hawk Resort + Casino Night

Saturday August 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Half Priced Burger Night presented by Kings Meats

Saturday August 22: Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Gold Rush Classic

Saturday September 12: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | 21st annual Forni-Humphreys Classic Championship Night ($8,500-to-win)

Friday September 25: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour/ First Responders Night presented by the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept.

Saturday September 26: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour/ First Responders Night presented by the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept.

Saturday October 3: MotoX | Claim Jumpers Moto Madness

Saturday October 10: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Pay Dirt Showdown presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Friday November 13: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars| Hangtown 100

Saturday November 14: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Winged 360 Sprint Cars | Hangtown 100