Ian Madsen to Drive for Heidbreder Motorsports in 2026

(December 22, 2025) — Heidbreder Motorsports announced on Monday that Ian Madsen would drive for their race team during the 2026 season.

Madsen returned to the sport last season after sitting out much of 2024 driving for TKS Motorsports before being injured at Knoxville Raceway on July 26th, returning to driving duties in October. Madsen’s best finish in 2024 in the United States was a second-place finish at Jackson Motorplex on July 11th while his Australian effort last season netted a victory on May 10th at Sydney Speedway in Eastern Creek, NSW.

Team owners Ryan and Ashley Heidbreder also announced they would retain Lucas Boland’s services as crew chief on their entry for next season.

The 2026 schedule for Heidbreder Motorsports will be a mix of POWRi, High Limit, World of Outlaws, and weekly events at Knoxville Raceway.

During the 2025 season Kevin Thomas Jr, Kameron Key, and Clinton Boyles drove for the Headbreder’s race team with Boyles picking up a feature win during the opening night of the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway with the POWRI Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series.