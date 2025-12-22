Tyler Swank Joins CJB Motorsports for 2026 High Limit Effort with Brenham Crouch

From Tyler Altmeyer

(December 22, 2025: — Newton, Iowa’s own Tyler Swank is packing his bags and heading to Pennsylvania, ready to take aim at a High Limit Racing championship as lead mechanic for Chad and Ann Marie Clemens’ CJB Motorsports’ No. 5. Swank, certainly no stranger to a national touring series, will pair with Lubbock, Texas, ace Brenham Crouch, working to outdo the team’s 2025 High Limit Racing stat sheet and ultimately contend for a title.

The 2026 High Limit Racing championship schedule is set to ignite in mid-March with a three-night stay at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track.

“We’re excited, as well as privileged to have Tyler [Swank] come join our efforts at CJB Motorsports. He’s a guy that takes his work very seriously, and not to mention, has a wealth of knowledge and experience. We’re confident he’ll take our High Limit Racing efforts to the next level,” Chad Clemens noted. “The team has a lot of work ahead of them, but they’ll be ready. It’s going to be an exciting season and I’m anxious to get started.”

“This is an exciting opportunity and I’m ready to get to work,” Swank was quick to note. “Chad, Ann Marie, and everyone at CJB Motorsports run a top-notch operation and I hope to only add to their value. It will be a competitive year, for sure, but Brenham [Crouch] and I are ready for the challenge.”

Crouch and CJB Motorsports will roll into the 2026 High Limit Racing season fresh off of a successful 2025 campaign, concluding their efforts with a top-ten appearance in the final High Limit Racing driver championship.