Tony Stewart Named Grand Marshal Of The 40th Chili Bowl Nationals Powered by NOS Energy

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, OK (January 5, 2026) — When you envision the Mount Rushmore of racing, for many, the name Tony Stewart is on that list, and rightfully so.

A USAC Triple-Crown titlist, Chili Bowl champion in 2002 and 2007, along with driving titles in NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA, and SRX, to name a few, the list of accolades and accomplishments puts the man known as “Smoke” in a league of his own.

Making his return to Tulsa in 2026, the Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink is honored to name the Columbus, Ind. native Grand Marshal of the 40th running of the World’s Greatest Midget Race.

“Not only is Tony a winner here, but he was also part of what really made the Chili Bowl take off in the early 2000s, and was the one who really started to rebuild the connection between dirt track and NASCAR fans. He’s an ambassador to our sport at more levels than anyone; he’s a great friend, and they don’t make them like Tony anymore, so being able to honor him as our Grand Marshal means a lot to me, and this event,” stated Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn.

“I remember, we made Tony an award in 2014 to recognize what he has done for Sprint Car racing, but this is our chance to let him know how much the Chili Bowl appreciates him.”

Along with the two Golden Drillers, Stewart has a dozen championship A-Feature starts in 14 appearances, three podiums, four top fives, and seven top tens. His last A-Feature appearance was in 2013. Stewart has also been part of the track preparation crew and spent several years working alongside Brad Chandler (aka Gravel), Steve Hahn, Matt Ward, and Martin Edwards.

A driver and owner champion, Stewart owns titles in NASCAR, as well as 14 USAC owner titles, nine in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, and four in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets Series, as well as wins in Sprint Car racing’s most prestigious events, including the Knoxville Nationals, 12 times.

The owner of the famed Eldora Speedway since 2004, Stewart’s cars have won the King’s Royal on six occasions.

The 40th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink takes place January 12-17, 2026, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday and Tuesday, reserved seats are available at (918) 838-3777, or at the event. Pit Passes are sold at the event and include general admission seating on the back straightaway. Pit Passes are $60 per weekday and $75 on Saturday. Those are sold at the event.