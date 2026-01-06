Action Sprint Tour Returns for the 2026 Season

(January 6, 2026) – The Action Sprint Tour returns for winged crate sprint cars returns for the 2026 season after being dormant for the past two seasons.

Ohsweken Speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey cited increased demand for the series among winged crate sprint car competitors for the return of the Action Sprint Tour.

A revamped website for the series is available at actionsprinttour.com along with their 2026 schedule that features eight events at seven different tracks in Ontario and a single date in the United States.

The Action Sprint Tour will start their 2026 season with a two day weekend starting Friday, July 10th at Ohsweken Speedway before shifting to Buxton Speedway in South Buxton, Ontario on Saturday July 11th.

Founded in 2018, the Action Sprint Tour gave competitors in the popular winged crate sprint car class that started at Ohsweken Speedway the opportunity to race at other facilities in a series separate of the track’s regular point championship.

2026 Action Sprint Tour Schedule

