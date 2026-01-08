Ligouri and Henes to be Crowned Must See Racing Champions During Awards Celebration

From David Sink

HOLLY, MI (January 8, 2026) — Joe Liguori will be officially crowned the 2025 Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts.Com champion this Saturday night January 10, 2026, at the Champions Awards Celebration. It will be Liguori’s third series title in the past five years.

Even though Liguori has won multiple MSR titles, he’s been unable to win the titles in consecutive order. Liguori attributes this to bad luck.

“It’s been luck” reflects Liguori. “We had it in bag in 2022 until we blew the driveline out at the last race. That cost us the championship. In 2023 I was plagued with engine troubles. I really didn’t race but two races all year. Then we came back and won our second consecutive championship in a row for the first time. I’m happy with where we’re at. I would have liked to win more championships and win more races too.”

When Liguori was asked to grade his 2025 season, he gave an honest answer.

“I would probably give myself a B or B plus area. No wins but we had a couple good runs where we were competing for wins. Sandusky had a tree kind of get in the way of that one. That cost us a good solid finish that night, We had several podiums throughout the year.”

Ligouri drove for the Florida based Racing team at the final Must See Racing weekend of the year in Florida and Alabama in early October. He ran strong and was in contention for the win on the final night of the season at Montgomery, Alabama.

“That was pretty good to come out of the box so strong. We were plagued with fuel issues early in the day and didn’t get a whole lot of track time with the car. We had won there in 2021 with our own car, so we had plenty of notes.

“We were fast and started a little bit behind Aaron Willison. We kept clean air for the most part. You could have thrown a blanket over his car and my car. Right at the end I faded a little bit once Bobby (Santos) got around me. Another car in front of you with dirty air puts you behind at some of those high-speed joints. I feel if we were ahead of Aaron at the end of the race it could have been a different story.”

Liguori is eagerly waiting for the 2026 season and has high hopes driving for the PCS team several times next season.

“The plan is to defend our Must See Racing championship. We’ll run seventy-five percent of the races for Doug Kenny the #5 car. The other races will be in our own car. We’re also gonna chase the Race for the Million Tour. We’re gonna go out and do the best we can all year,” concluded Liguori.

The ceremony will also honor the accomplishments of the Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series. JJ Henes will be crowned the 2025 Midwest Lights Series champion during the Champions Awards Ceremony.