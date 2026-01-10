Visit the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Booth and Auction at the Chili Bowl!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, January 9, 2026 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation is gearing up for a big week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the 40th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals, presented by NOS Energy Drink, January 12-17, 2026. The museum’s booth will include the J&J Auto Racing/Don Ott Racing Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car, and the annual museum-benefit auction will be Thursday, January 15.

The J&J Auto Racing/Don Ott Racing Engines 410 sweepstakes sprint car will be in attendance. Starting at $25, you could be the proud owner of a sprint car ready to hit the track! All donations go toward the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa.

The auction benefits the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, and will take place on Thursday, January 15, at 11 a.m. inside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center in the bleachers in turn four. We will again have a huge assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia including items featuring Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Mario Andretti, Jac Haudenschild, Sheldon Haudenschild, Tyler Courtney, Don Garlits, Al Unser, Doug Wolfgang, Jack Hewitt, Mark Kinser, and many more drivers, as well as a Corvette neon sign, the Chili Bowl 2025 A main starting lineup autographed helmet and much more!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director Bob Baker says, “We have to thank Emmett Hahn, a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee himself, and his team for continuing to allow us to have a presence at their week-long indoor midget car racing event. We will have our booth back in the trade show every day at the Chili Bowl, showcasing our latest selection of books and other items! We hope to see everyone at 11 a.m. Thursday in the turn four bleachers for our auction as well!”

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!