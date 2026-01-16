GLSS Names American Racer as Official tire for 2026; GLTS and GLLS Opens Tire Rule

(January 16, 2026) — Great Lakes Super Sprints, Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, and Great Lakes Lightning Sprints announced changes to the tire rules in all three divisions on Friday.

American Racer will now be the official tire of the GLSS starting in the 2026 season. GLSS will mandate the MC3 on the right rear corner of the car with the options of the SD38 in 28.5, 29, and 30 inches on the left rear. GLSS teams can use front tires from American Racer or other manufacturers.

GLTS and GLLS will now have an open tire rule so teams can compete using any brand of tire.

Great Lakes officials in a statement released on Friday indicated the decision was based on concerns regarding rising tire costs, inconsistencies in sizing, and overall tire life.

GLSS has used Hoosier Racing Tire in nearby Lakeville, Indiana as their spec tire provider since the series inception in 2016 while GLTS and GLSS have also had Hoosier as a tire provider since they were onboarded in the organization.

To use up existing inventory GLSS teams will be allowed a four-race period for right rear tires and an eight-race period for left rear tires.

Officials from GLSS indicates that co-sanctioned races in April with the United Sprint Car Series will not be impacted while rules for the events in Canada at Ohsweken Speedway and Buxton Speedway on June 26 and 27 are being finalized.

GLSS will be the local distributor for the tires with plans to keep inventory in Lima Ohio, Ekhart, along with Michigan inventory in Quincy, Midland, and deliveries arranged through Specialty Fuels and Logistics.