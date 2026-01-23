LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT TAKES LEAD ROLE AS THUNDER ON THE HILL SERIES SPONSOR

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA January 22, 2026 . . . . . . . . . . . . . We are thrilled and proud to announce that Levan Machine & Truck Equipment has taken the lead sponsor role of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series for the 2026 season at the Grandview Speedway. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment President and CEO Brian Levan first joined the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series in 2017 sponsoring the first Smoke on the Hill event that featured Tony Stewart in a 410 Sprint Car at Grandview. Since that time, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment has been a huge part of the Thunder Series including being the sponsor of the first High Limit Sprint event at Grandview in 2023.

Brian Levan is well respected in local racing as a driver, car owner and sponsor of several race teams. He is a successful Berks County businessman and proof of that is Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is celebrating their ninetieth year in operation just outside Reading in Fleetwood, PA.

Since 1936, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, driveline services and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. For more information on Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA please visit their website at: www.levanmachine.com

The thirty-seventh season of the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will return to the Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA with the first of three high-powered events to kick off on Tuesday night, May 19 with the Hodnett Cup. The big night of sprint car racing will find Levan Machine & Truck Equipment presenting the RICH MAR Florist Hight Limit Racing 410 Sprints. Gates for advance ticket holders will open at 4:30 on race night with General Admission tickets going on sale at 5 PM. Time trials will take place at 7 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 20 will be the rain date.

Advance tickets for the High Limit Racing event at Grandview Speedway are now available at . . . . . https://highlimitracing.ticketspice.com/grandview-speedway-khlr-2026

The May 19 event will be the fourth visit by High Limit Racing at Grandview Speedway. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were proudly one of just twelve tracks in the country selected to host this organization in their first season in 2023.

Time trials and heat race qualifying will open the show leading up to the 35-lap $20,000 to win Hodnett Cup main event. Alpine Building Supply has again posted a $2,000 bonus for any PA driver who wins the High Limit Racing feature event.

More details to come but Thunder on the Hill at Grandview Speedway achieves another first, being one of just six High Limit events that will be presented on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) in 2026. Both FS1 and FloRacing will air the High Limit 410 Sprints from the Grandview Speedwaay one-third mile high-banked dirt oval in Bechtelsville, PA. This is obviously a big deal for all involved and a great exposure opportunity for the High Limit 410 Sprints. For Grandview Speedway and the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series, they will enter the National Stage for all to see the great racing presented at one of the most successful dirt tracks in the country. Grandview Speedway opened in 1963 and continues to present weekly racing from March through September . Thunder on the Hill organizer Bob Miller and track owner Bruce Rogers began the wildly popular and successful mid-week racing series in 1990 and the series has been going strong for thirty-six years.

In 2025 FS1 did broadcast one High Limit event from Eldora Speedway in Ohio and the response was huge. The show attracted in excess of 387,000 viewers between FS1 and FloRacing. To put that in perspective, that is about half the viewership of IndyCar on Fox and was ranked the 130th most viewed race on TV in 2025. Joining Grandview Speedway in the six track line-up will be Eldora, Vado Speedway Park in New Mexico, Eagle Raceway in Nebraska, Red Cedar Speedway in Wisconsin and Kokomo Speedway in Indiana.

The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder Series will continue with the opening night of the 19th Annual Amsoil USAC Non-Wing Sprints Eastern Storm National Tour plus 358 Modifieds on Tuesday night, June 16 with a 7:30 PM starting time. Thunder on the Hill and Grandview Speedway were the nucleus of the creation of the USAC Eastern Storm, and it is so fitting that they would again host the opening event of the Eastern Storm.

Alpine Building Supply is the race night sponsor as the top National non-wing sprint racers chase the Levan Machine & Turck Equipment $10,000 USAC Series Point Fund. This event is the Jesse Hockett Classic, a 40-lap feature paying $6,000 to the winner in a tribute to Jesse Hockett. The Grandview 358 Modifieds will be on the racing program taking part in a series of qualifying events highlighted by a 30 lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Alpine Building Supply will again post a $2,000 bonus for a first time Thunder Modified feature winner. $5,000 to win 30 laps for your first Thunder win is a treat and Alex Yancowski and Eric Kormann both pocketed the Alpine bonus in previous years.

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

The Thunder finale is set for Tuesday night, June 30 when the Red Robin Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series and the 358 Modifieds team up for a spectacular doubleheader. Start time is 7:30 PM with the 410 sprints opening with time trials at 7 PM followed by a series of qualifying events leading up to the 35-lap feature paying $10,000 to win. The 358 Modifieds will also compete in qualifying events and a 30-lap feature paying $3,000 to win. Once again, Alpine Building Supply will post a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series started in 1990 and since that time, 156 events were presented with a total driver payout exceeding $5,906,940. Sixty-two different drivers have won Thunder Sprint feature events with Billy Pauch leading all drivers with eleven Thunder victories. Some other winners include Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Rico Abreu, Brady Bacon, Steve Kinser, Keith Kauffman, Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett, Tyler Walker, Jesse Hockett, Levi Jones, Bryan Clauson, Aaron Reutzel, Danny Dietrich, Jac Haudenschild, Chad Keemenah, Mark Kinser, Don Kreitz Jr, Daryn Pittman, Donny Schatz, Sammy Swindell, Steve Smith, Justin Grant, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Briggs Danner and Logan Schuchart. That list is a Who’s Who of sprint stars.

