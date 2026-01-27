USAC/CRA RACERS CELEBRATED AT TEMECULA AWARDS BANQUET

By Lance Jennings

JANUARY 25, 2026… The racers with the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series celebrated their 2025 season last night at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California. Tony Jones hosted his last event as USAC/CRA Director and Perris Auto Speedway announcers Scott Daloisio and Chris Holt served as master of ceremonies. Special recognition went to racers with perfect attendance, rookie of the year, top-ten in driver points, top-ten in entrant points, crew chief of the year, fast time driver, and other special awards.

Thanks to series sponsors Avanti Windows & Doors, Factory Wraps, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, Silbermann Solar, WC Friend Company Access Systems, and Woodland Auto Display, $56,800 was awarded in cash prizes throughout the season and banquet awards.

The teams that had perfect attendance throughout the year were awarded a cash bonus at the festivities. The Petty Performance Racing #33P, Tom and Christy Dunkel #17W, Tom and Christy Dunkel #17X, Kim and Richard Bender #21, Rachel Guerrero #98, Rachel Guerrero #98B, Matt Lundy #97, and the James Herrera #5E teams took home the bonuses.

Two-Time and defending series champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona was also honored last month during the “USAC Night of Champions” in Indianapolis, Indiana. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Sherman, Johnson claimed two feature wins, six Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Awards, nine heat race victories, sixteen top-five finishes, twenty top-ten finishes, and seventy-five feature laps led on the year. In addition, Johnson earned the “Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award” and the $500 bonus presented by Anne Wilkerson along with other series awards by posting the most heat race victories, most top-five finishes, and most top-ten finishes. On the strength of Johnson’s on track success and second title, Billy Chester earned the “Crew Chief of the Year Award.”

Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis was celebrated for finishing second in the point chase. Racing the Ricky Lewis Motorsports #41 DRC and May Motorsports #8M DRC, Lewis recorded eight feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, one hard charger award, fifteen top-five finishes, seventeen top-ten finishes, and two hundred and twelve feature laps led to his credit. Ricky was also presented with an award for recording the most feature wins and feature laps led in the campaign.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California finished third in the point standings. Piloting the Tom and Christy Dunkel #17W DRC, Williams had one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one C-Main win, six top-five finishes, eighteen top-ten finishes, and eighteen feature laps led on the year.

San Diego, California’s A.J. Bender ranked fourth in championship points. Driving the Kim and Richard Bender #21 DRC, Bender claimed five heat race victories, two hard charger awards, eight top-five finishes, sixteen top-ten finishes, and five feature lap led on the season.

“Thunder” Tommy Malcolm of Yucaipa, California placed fifth in the chase for the championship. Racing the Dino Napier #5X Maxim, Malcolm scored one feature win, four heat race victories, two hard charger awards, six top-five finishes, fourteen top-ten finishes, and forty-eight feature laps led on the year.

Brentwood, California’s “The Bullet” Blake Bower was honored for finishing sixth in point standings. Piloting the Tom and Christy Dunkel #17X and #17, Bower had four heat race victories, one semi-main win, three hard charger awards, one top-five finish, eleven top-ten finishes, and sixteen feature laps led to his credit.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. of Buckeye, Arizona ranked seventh in the championship chase. Driving his #47 Triple X and DRC, Davis posted one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award, six heat race victories, one semi-main win, two hard charger awards, six top-five finishes, eleven top-ten finishes, and nineteen feature laps led on the season.

Goleta, California’s David Gasper claimed eighth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the Kittle Motorsports & Gasper Racing #18 DRC, Gasper recorded two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one semi-main win, six top-five finishes, and eleven top-ten finishes, and fifty-seven feature laps led on the season.

Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona scored ninth in the chase for the championship and earned rookie of the year honors. Driving the Matt Lundy #97 Sherman, Lundy scored one heat race victory and seven top-ten finishes during the campaign.

“The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa was honored for his tenth place finish in the USAC/CRA standings. Racing the BR Performance #91R DRC, Roa posted one feature win, five heat race victories, two hard charger awards, five top-five finishes, twelve top-10 finishes, and eleven feature laps led on the season.

Special Appreciation Awards were presented to Jerry Petty, Anne Wilkerson, and Lance Jennings. Don and Kim Kazarian were also honored for their contributions to the series.

USAC Western Director Cory Kruseman addressed the crowd about the upcoming season and presented Tony Jones with an appreciation award from the United States Auto Club for his service and contributions to racing.

Jones closed the ceremony by thanking the racers, officials, wives, girlfriends, and sponsors for their support of USAC/CRA over the years.

The 2026 Season Opener for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will be held on Saturday, February 14th at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California. For information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the USAC/CRA social media on Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram pages.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

February 14: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

February 28: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

March 13: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, CA (California Mid-Winter Fair)

March 14: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, CA (California Mid-Winter Fair)

March 21: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

April 11: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

April 17: Avanti Raceway Park – Casa Grande, AZ

April 18: Avanti Raceway Park – Casa Grande, AZ

May 2: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

May 15: Avanti Raceway Park – Casa Grande, AZ

May 16: Avanti Raceway Park – Casa Grande, AZ

May 23: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Salute to Indy)

June 6: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA

June 20: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

July 4: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA (Doug Fort Memorial)

July 11: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

August 15: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

September 5: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic)

September 6: Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, CA (Louie Vermeil Classic)

September 19: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

September 26: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, CA

October 3: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

October 10: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

October 23: *Avanti Raceway Park – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World Championships)

October 24: *Avanti Raceway Park – Casa Grande, AZ (Western World Championships)

November 7: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with USAC National Sprint Cars.

This schedule is subject to change.