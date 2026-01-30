Courtney Doubles Up At Volusia

BARBERVILLE, FL (January 30, 2026) — Tyler Courtney continued his remarkable comeback from injuries suffered at Eldora Speedway in July of 2026 by winning his second feature since returning to active competition Friday night with the ASCS National Tour at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Nationals.

Courtney, from Indianapolis, Indiana, moved up from fourth to first over the final four laps, passing Cole Macedo with two laps to go for the lead and held a 2.111 second advantage at the finish.

Macedo held on for second while Brock Zearfoss from 10th starting position, Cameron Martin, and Austin McCarl from 14th starting spot rounded out the top five.

ASCS National Tour

DIRTcar Nationals

Volusia Speedway Park

Barberville, Florida

Friday, January 30, 2026

Qualifying Flight A

1. 20-Brady Bacon, 14.487[8]

2. 6S-Tyler Clem, 14.536[3]

3. 28F-Davie Franek, 14.568[1]

4. 88W-Austin McCarl, 14.602[6]

5. 6BG-Bryan Gossel, 14.744[4]

6. 11H-Rodney Huband, 14.880[2]

7. 88C-Brogan Carder, 14.906[9]

8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 15.241[5]

9. 10X-Joel Charles, 15.617[7]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 27-Emerson Axsom, 14.454[1]

2. 17GP-Hank Davis, 14.512[9]

3. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 14.582[4]

4. 3-Cole Schroeder, 14.767[2]

5. 5C-DJ Christie, 14.870[7]

6. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 14.893[6]

7. 45-Nick Sheridan, 15.000[5]

8. 01-Jadan Bowling, 15.080[8]

9. 44C-Cheyenne Potter, 15.469[3]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 44-Chris Martin, 14.046[4]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 14.154[3]

3. 21-Brian Brown, 14.325[8]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.488[5]

5. 23-Seth Bergman, 14.617[2]

6. 95-Matt Covington, 14.712[6]

7. 13M-Brett Moffitt, 14.880[7]

8. 20C-Tyler Porter, 15.205[9]

9. 126-Autumn Criste, 15.347[1]

Qualifying Flight D

1. 4-Cameron Martin, 14.436[8]

2. 2-Whit Gastineau, 14.786[1]

3. 22-Shawn Murray, 14.930[2]

4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.954[5]

5. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 14.984[3]

6. 88-Terry Easum, 15.046[6]

7. 15-Ryan Turner, 15.200[4]

8. 68C-Katlyn Calhoun, 16.458[7]

Qualifying Flight E

1. 5K-Danny Sams III, 14.384[8]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.428[1]

3. 2C-Cole Macedo, 14.509[4]

4. 32B-Dale Blaney, 14.915[2]

5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 15.012[6]

6. 51-Jeremy Kornbau, 15.097[7]

7. 0-Glenn Styres, 15.255[3]

8. 11K-Joshua Kunstbeck, 15.268[5]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6S-Tyler Clem[1]

2. 28F-Davie Franek[2]

3. 88W-Austin McCarl[3]

4. 88C-Brogan Carder[7]

5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[8]

6. 20-Brady Bacon[4]

7. 6BG-Bryan Gossel[5]

8. 11H-Rodney Huband[6]

9. 10X-Joel Charles[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

2. 17GP-Hank Davis[1]

3. 88R-Ryder Laplante[2]

4. 3-Cole Schroeder[3]

5. 01-Jadan Bowling[8]

6. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]

7. 5C-DJ Christie[5]

8. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]

9. 44C-Cheyenne Potter[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[2]

2. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

4. 44-Chris Martin[4]

5. 95-Matt Covington[6]

6. 23-Seth Bergman[5]

7. 13M-Brett Moffitt[7]

8. 20C-Tyler Porter[8]

9. 126-Autumn Criste[9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Whit Gastineau[1]

2. 4-Cameron Martin[4]

3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[3]

4. 16G-Austyn Gossel[5]

5. 15-Ryan Turner[7]

6. 88-Terry Easum[6]

7. 22-Shawn Murray[2]

8. 68C-Katlyn Calhoun[8]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

3. 32B-Dale Blaney[3]

4. 0-Glenn Styres[7]

5. 5K-Danny Sams III[4]

6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]

7. 51-Jeremy Kornbau[6]

8. 11K-Joshua Kunstbeck[8]

Dash (5 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[2]

2. 4-Cameron Martin[1]

3. 2-Whit Gastineau[3]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[9]

5. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

7. 28F-Davie Franek[8]

8. 6S-Tyler Clem[4]

9. 44-Chris Martin[5]

C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 11K-Joshua Kunstbeck[4]

2. 77T-Tyeller Powless[2]

3. 126-Autumn Criste[6]

4. 11H-Rodney Huband[1]

5. 44C-Cheyenne Potter[7]

6. 10X-Joel Charles[8]

7. 68C-Katlyn Calhoun[5]

DNS: 20C-Tyler Porter

Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[3]

2. 5K-Danny Sams III[1]

3. 20-Brady Bacon[2]

4. 01-Jadan Bowling[4]

5. 15-Ryan Turner[5]

6. 23-Seth Bergman[7]

7. 5C-DJ Christie[12]

8. 88-Terry Easum[10]

9. 6BG-Bryan Gossel[11]

10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]

11. 51-Jeremy Kornbau[15]

12. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[9]

13. 45-Nick Sheridan[8]

14. 13M-Brett Moffitt[13]

15. 77T-Tyeller Powless[17]

16. 11K-Joshua Kunstbeck[16]

17. 22-Shawn Murray[14]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

2. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[10]

4. 4-Cameron Martin[2]

5. 88W-Austin McCarl[14]

6. 2-Whit Gastineau[3]

7. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

8. 20-Brady Bacon[23]

9. 6S-Tyler Clem[8]

10. 21-Brian Brown[1]

11. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[12]

12. 28F-Davie Franek[7]

13. 44-Chris Martin[9]

14. 17GP-Hank Davis[11]

15. 95-Matt Covington[21]

16. 5K-Danny Sams III[22]

17. 88R-Ryder Laplante[13]

18. 32B-Dale Blaney[15]

19. 45X-Kyler Johnson[16]

20. 3-Cole Schroeder[17]

21. 01-Jadan Bowling[24]

22. 16G-Austyn Gossel[19]

23. 0-Glenn Styres[20]

24. 88C-Brogan Carder[18]