2027 Chili Bowl Ticket Renewal/New Orders Begin March 4

TULSA, Okla. (February 18, 2026) While the dust has seemingly just settled from January, preparation for the 41st annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink is well underway, and that begins with tickets for “The World’s Greatest Midget Race”.

Happening January 11-16, 2027, inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square, the reserved seating process begins on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. This includes new ticket orders and renewals. Orders will begin starting at 9:00 A.M. (CT). Reserved Seats are sold in six, five, and four-day packages. Four-day tickets are $265, five-day tickets are $330, and full-event tickets are $395, plus tax (8.517%) and shipping. One to ten sets of tickets will be $10, 11 to 20 sets of tickets will be $12, and 21 sets or more will be $15 to ship.

The deadline to order is Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 5:00 P.M. (CT). Before ticket sales open, fans can sign up for text alerts about tickets, times, and more. Text the word subscribe to (918) 205-7090.

Domestic orders not held in Will Call will be sent via USPS-certified mail. This is done after the Knoxville Nationals in August. Each order sent will require a signature upon arrival. All international orders will be kept in Will Call.

The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Again, all new orders and renewals begin at the same time. Current ticket holders will be sent a renewal form. Those can be returned to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, or faxed to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with a major Credit Card, Cash, Check, or Money Order. Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

Current ticket holders must renew their seats. The Chili Bowl Nationals does not automatically renew tickets.

All orders are processed by hand. All renewals are processed first, then changes are made to those accounts if the request is possible, and then new orders are done in the order they are received, starting with six-day orders, then five-day orders, then four-day orders.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be obtained, Pit Passes will be available at the event and will never sell out. The Pit Pass doubles as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are not sold in advance.

The Chili Bowl Nationals does not sell tickets or Pit Passes online.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.