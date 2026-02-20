BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY SEASON OPENER MOVES TO ONE DAY ONLY, SATURDAY FEBRUARY 21st

By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (February 19, 2025) – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway launches the 2026 season with the Winter Clash, taking place all on Saturday night following wet weather throughout the week. Friday’s racing activities move to Saturday, presenting race fans with a super show of seven divisions for one low ticket price. Action includes USAC Western States Midgets and National Dwarf Cars along with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and American Stocks. All divisions are points paying races

Grandstand gates open at 2pm. Hot laps and qualifying are at 2:45pm Opening ceremonies are set for approx. 5pm followed by heat races and main events for all divisions. Race fans can save on general admission tickets by grabbing them in advance at www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com General admission is $22 online including all fees or $25 at the gates. Kids 6-12 are $10 in advance or $12 at the gates each night. Kids 5 and under are free!

Parking is free of charge. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.