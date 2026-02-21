Santos Wins 125 Lap Feature at Showtime Speedway

PINELLAS PARK, FL (February 20, 2026) — Bobby Santos III won the second round of the Dave Steele Triple Crown Friday night at Showtime Speedway. Featuring non-wing sprint cars in a 125-lap main event, Santos was victorious over Anthony Nocella, Joe Ligouri, Colton Bettis, and Davey Hamilton Jr.
The third round of the Dave Steele Triple Crown takes place on Saturday night at Showtime Speedway featuring winged 410 sprint cars.
Dave Steele Triple Crown
Showtime Speedway
Pinellas Park, Florida
Friday, February 20, 2026
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 22A-Bobby Santos
2. 92-Anthony Nocella
3. 68-Joe Ligouri
4. 26-Colton Bettis
5. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr
6. 59X-John Inman
7. 24-Dylan Reynolds
8. 33-Robert Yoho
9. 1-Ray Bragg II
10. 72 L.J. Grimm-
11. 7X-Billy Boyd Jr
12. 51-Michael Meunier
13. 55-Tommy Nichols
14. 26S-Kody Swanson