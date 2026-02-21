Santos Wins 125 Lap Feature at Showtime Speedway

PINELLAS PARK, FL (February 20, 2026) — Bobby Santos III won the second round of the Dave Steele Triple Crown Friday night at Showtime Speedway. Featuring non-wing sprint cars in a 125-lap main event, Santos was victorious over Anthony Nocella, Joe Ligouri, Colton Bettis, and Davey Hamilton Jr.

The third round of the Dave Steele Triple Crown takes place on Saturday night at Showtime Speedway featuring winged 410 sprint cars.

Dave Steele Triple Crown

Showtime Speedway

Pinellas Park, Florida

Friday, February 20, 2026

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 22A-Bobby Santos

2. 92-Anthony Nocella

3. 68-Joe Ligouri

4. 26-Colton Bettis

5. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr

6. 59X-John Inman

7. 24-Dylan Reynolds

8. 33-Robert Yoho

9. 1-Ray Bragg II

10. 72 L.J. Grimm-

11. 7X-Billy Boyd Jr

12. 51-Michael Meunier

13. 55-Tommy Nichols

14. 26S-Kody Swanson