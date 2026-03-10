USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RUMBLE AT IMPERIAL FRIDAY & SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 9, 2026… The battle for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship heads to the historic Imperial Valley Raceway with two nights of action starting this Friday, March 13th. The Friday and Saturday events during the “California Mid-Winter Fair” will also showcase the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midgets. Located at the Imperial Valley Expo at 200 East 2nd Street in Imperial California, the pit gates at the fast 1/4-mile track below sea level will open at 2:00pm on Friday and Saturday. The spectator gates will open at 5:00pm and opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:00pm. Advance General Admission tickets are available online at ivfairgrounds.com/p/tickets–deals for $10 (18 Years & Up) and FREE to those 17 and younger. Fair Admission and parking are not included. For more information, visit the Imperial Valley Raceway page on Facebook.

For those that cannot make it to the races, the event will be live streamed at FloRacing (floracing.com).

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: MUFFLERS ARE NOT REQUIRED at Imperial Valley Raceway.

– FUEL WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE at the track.

– TIRES ARE NOT AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car on March 13 & 14 at Imperial. Effective March 21st at Perris, the Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 will be the only approved right rear tires. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

Friday’s “California Mid-Winter Fair” race will be the fifth appearance for the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. David Gasper won the October 18, 2024 debut and set the 1-lap track record of 11.770 the following night on his way to Rookie of the Year honors. Ricky Lewis has claimed the last three 30-lap main events at Imperial.

Heading to Imperial, the 2-time and defending series champion, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona holds a slim 3-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson posted his second Woodland Auto Display Fast Time and placed sixth at Mohave Valley on February 28th. To date, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, one heat race victory, two top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied with Bryan Clauson and Ricky Lewis with twelve career wins, the second generation driver will be looking for his first triumph at the “California Mid-Winter Fair.”

Buckeye, Arizona’s “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. ranks second in the chase for the championship. The owner/driver of the #47 MP Environmental Services / Central Arizona Raceway DRC claimed a fifth place finish in the February 28 main event. At press time, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has one heat race victory and two top-10 finishes in the campaign. The 1993 CRA Rookie of the Year will have his sights on the eighth USAC/CRA win of his career at Imperial.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California is third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams scored fourth in the Mohave Valley feature. To date, “The Big Game Hunter” has posted two top-10 finishes and is currently tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins. The 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year will be looking to sweep Imperial’s “California Mid-Winter Fair” races.

Peoria, Arizona’s Connor Lundy sits fourth in USAC/CRA championship point chase. Racing the family owned #97 Apache Transport / Jugo Superfoods Sherman, Lundy placed eighth at Mohave Valley Raceway on February 28th. Last season’s rookies of the year is moving up the ranks and will have his sights on earning his first career win at Imperial.

After running seventh at Mohave Valley, A.J. Bender of San Diego, California has climbed to fifth in the point standings. Driving the family owned #21 Rolls Scaffold / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender has one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and two top-10 finishes on the season. The former Turkey Night Grand Prix 360 Sprint Car winner will be looking for the second series win of his career.

Ventura, California’s Bryan Whitley leads the leads the chase for Rookie of the Year and Wayne Siddle of Tucson, Arizona is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Verne Sweeney, Brecken Guerrero, Ricky Lewis, Dayton Shelton, Brody Wake, Jim Vanzant, Connor Speir, Braden Chiaramonte, Jeff Dyer, Brody Fuson, and more.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

IMPERIAL AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: David Gasper – 11.770 (10/19/24)

IMPERIAL AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Ricky Lewis, 1-David Gasper.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-151, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-148, 3. Austin Williams-141, 4. Connor Lundy-122, 5. A.J. Bender-121, 6. Verne Sweeney-99, 7. Brecken Guerrero-93, 8. Kevin Thomas Jr.-82, 9. Ricky Lewis-74, 10. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-73, 11. Bryan Whitley-61, 12. Blake Hendricks-52, —. Logan Calderwood-52, 14. David Gasper-51, 15. Dayton Shelton-48, 16. Wayne Siddle-47, 17. Tommy Malcolm-46, 18. Brody Wake-43, 19. Jim Vanzant-38, 20. Brent Sexton-35.