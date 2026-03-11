BR MOTORSPORTS RETURNS TO OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN

By Steven Blakesley

Las Vegas, Nevada (March 11, 2026) – Open Wheel Showdown promoter Davey Hamilton Jr. today announced that BR MOTORSPORTS will return as an associate sponsor for this year’s November 5-7, 2026. event at the “Bullring” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. BR MOTORSPORTS will be the presenting sponsor of this year’s practice day.

BR MOTORSPORTS is a Visalia, California based company specializing in high-quality sprint car and midget racing parts. They have an extensive line of parts including brakes, engine components, safety gear, and much more. It is only fitting that BR MOTORSPORTS and the Open Wheel Showdown have partnered up. The Davey Hamilton Jr.’s Open Wheel Showdown has quicky established itself as one of the premier open wheel events in the country annually.

“I am extremely thankful Blake and his team at BR MOTORSPORTS has continued to sponsor the event ever since the start,” stated Hamilton Jr. “He’s a huge contributor to the event and glad to have him back. He’s a great friend and partner of the event.”

The Open Wheel Showdown continues to grow each year. The fourth annual event will once again feature over $250,000 in prize money highlighted by a $50,000-to-win 100-lap winged sprint car feature event. Super Modifieds will battle it out for a $10,000 winner’s share in the Larry Trigueiro Memorial. Non-Wing Sprints, Open Wheel Modifieds, Legends, and Bandoleros will also be a part of this year’s event.

Speed Sport will once again return as the official media partner of the event with live coverage all weekend long. For more updates on the event and the latest news please visit www.openwheelshowdown.com.